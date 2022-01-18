Eddie Jones is looking forward to next year’s clashes (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Eddie Jones is set to confirm his England’s Six Nations 2022 squad with an expanded limit of 36 players this year.

One of the dynamics to this squad is Jones’ ability to select unvaccinated players despite strict travel rules that could rule them out of two of England’s three away fixtures, notably a possible title decider against France on Super Saturday. That should give Jones the chance to experiment more, with young fly half Orlando Bailey, 20, one to watch. Bailey’s inclusion could cast doubt over George Ford’s future, with the Leicester Tiger dropped at the end of last year by Jones.

A year ago Jones could only select 28 players with Covid causing issues throughout the campaign and the Red Rose finished a dismal fifth, meaning there is extra motivation here. Wales were triumphant in 2021, grabbing the Triple Crown, but missed out on the Grand Slam after defeat in a thrilling game at France on the final weekend of the campaign.

Jones will be optimistic too after a statement victory over world champions South Africa at Twickenham last year. It promises to be a wide-open tournament following a surge in form from both Ireland, after a sensational victory over the New Zealand, and France’s eye-catching style, which also proved too much for a weary All Blacks side in the Autumn Nations.

Follow live updates, reaction and analysis below as Jones releases his 36-man squad: