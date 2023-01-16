England rugby LIVE: Six Nations 2023 squad set to be confirmed by Steve Borthwick
Jonny May and Jack Nowell are tipped to be the major names missing from the 36-man group
England’s Six Nations squad is set to be announced on Monday morning.
New coach Steve Borthwick is selecting his 36-man group after he replaced Eddie Jones as the man in charge late last year. The bombshell news overnight is that Jones has already agreed a return to international coaching with his native Australia ahead of this year’s World Cup.
Jonny May and Jack Nowell are tipped to be the major names missing from the group with the wingers with 117 caps between them expected to be left out with others preferred.
Meanwhile, Owen Farrell is set to be available for England’s opening game against Scotland on 4 February after the Rugby Football Union confirmed his ban for a dangerous tackle will have been deemed fully served before the tournament begins.
Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell can succeed together for England, insists Nick Evans
England’s new attack coach believes the misfiring Marcus Smith-Owen Farrell creative axis can be ignited by providing the clarity that was missing under the previous regime.
Nick Evans, an influential figure in Harlequins’ all-action charge to the 2021 Gallagher Premiership title, will oversee the attack for the Six Nations as part of Steve Borthwick’s freshly assembled management team.
Under Eddie Jones, a confused England had become increasingly impotent with the failure of Smith and Farrell to gel at the heart of a malaise that contributed to the Australian’s sacking last month.
Farrell has been superb as Saracens’ fly-half so far this season while Smith, who fills the same position for Quins, made his first appearance since the autumn against Racing 92 on Sunday having recovered from an ankle injury.
Room for improvement
When Steve Borthwick was announced as the new England coach he highlighted the back three and the back row as two areas that would require some improvement.
Borthwick has reportedly held individual conversations with each of the back-row candidates in the build-up to his announcement.
“We have a lot of talent,” Borthwick said a month ago. “There are a couple of areas of the team where we have competition and the outside backs is one of them.
“I think you [also] look at the back row. If you look around the Premiership, you can all see the quality players in that position in the team.”
Nowell and May set to miss out on squad
Jack Nowell and Jonny May could both be omitted from Steve Borthwick’s first England squad with the new head coach weighing up whether to leave out the veteran wings, who have 117 caps between them.
According to The Telegraph, both players are could get dropped despite Nowell acting as one of Eddie Jones’ vice-captains as last autumn and May being second on England’s all-time list of try-scorers with 35.
Elsewhere, 35-year-old tighthead prop, Dan Cole, is set to make a comeback into the England fold with a first call-up since the 2019 World Cup final and Ben Earl, the Saracens flanker, is also poised for a return when the 36-man group will be announced on Monday morning.
Marcus Smith hands England boost ahead of Six Nations
Marcus Smith has handed England boss Steve Borthwick a timely fitness boost ahead of this season’s Six Nations.
Northampton forward Courtney Lawes will also join Harlequins fly-half Smith in returning from injury this weekend.
Smith has been sidelined since suffering an ankle issue during England’s Autumn Nations Series finale against world champions South Africa seven weeks ago.
But he returns to Quins’ starting line-up three weeks before England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland for the Heineken Champions Cup appointment with Racing 92 in Paris on Sunday.
And his comeback has arrived with fellow England fly-half Owen Farrell suspended, and another option for Borthwick in the number 10 shirt – Sale Sharks’ George Ford – still to play this season following an Achilles tendon injury suffered last summer.
Marcus Smith hands England boost ahead of Six Nations
The Harlequins fly-half has been sidelined since the autumn
New coach Steve Borthwick is selecting his 36-man group after he replaced Eddie Jones late last year.
The bombshell news overnight is that Jones has already agreed a return to international coaching with his native Australia ahead of this year’s World Cup.
The 62-year-old is returning as head coach on a four-year deal in place of the sacked Dave Rennie, having previously led the team from 2001 to 2005 and oversaw the 2003 World Cup final defeat to England.
Jones' seven-year tenure in charge of England ended in December with his sacking after a run of results in 2022 that included six defeats and a draw in 12 matches.
Jones, who will also oversee Australia's women's team the Wallaroos, will begin his new job on 29 January, with the men's World Cup starting in France in September.
He said: "It is a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to come home to Australia and lead my nation to a Rugby World Cup.
"It is going to be an immense period for Australian rugby. As a proud Australian, it is a great honour to be able to come home and lead the national team during these years.
"The Wallabies squad is a really talented group of players with good depth - if we can have everyone fit and healthy going into the World Cup this year, I am confident that we can go to France and break the 24-year drought of winning the Rugby World Cup.
"I saw how gutsy the Wallaroos were in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand last year. It looks like there is a real spirit in that group that will drive the women's programme forward ahead of their next World Cup in 2025.
"I am really looking forward to getting back home and getting stuck in."
Owen Farrell is set to be available for England’s opening Six Nations game against Scotland on 4 February after the Rugby Football Union confirmed his ban for a dangerous tackle will have been deemed fully served before the tournament begins.
Farrell faced a disciplinary hearing after his shoulder made contact with the head of Jack Clement in the 75th minute of Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership victory over Gloucester.
The four-match suspension would have prevented him from running out at Twickenham in Steve Borthwick’s first match in charge.
However, when announcing the ban, it was set to be reduced to three weeks if Farrell completed the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.
