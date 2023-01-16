✕ Close Steve Borthwick succeeds Eddie Jones as England rugby head coach

England’s Six Nations squad is set to be announced on Monday morning.

New coach Steve Borthwick is selecting his 36-man group after he replaced Eddie Jones as the man in charge late last year. The bombshell news overnight is that Jones has already agreed a return to international coaching with his native Australia ahead of this year’s World Cup.

Jonny May and Jack Nowell are tipped to be the major names missing from the group with the wingers with 117 caps between them expected to be left out with others preferred.

Meanwhile, Owen Farrell is set to be available for England’s opening game against Scotland on 4 February after the Rugby Football Union confirmed his ban for a dangerous tackle will have been deemed fully served before the tournament begins.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis: