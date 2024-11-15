Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England face a tough task if they are to salvage their Autumn Nations Series campaign as they host South Africa.

Steve Borthwick’s side are now four games without a win after back-to-back defeats to New Zealand and Australia to open their November, and now take on the world champion Springboks.

The visitors narrowly beat England in last year’s World Cup semi-final in Paris en route to securing their second consecutive crown, but both sides have undergone significant changes since then.

South Africa opened their northern tour with a win over Scotland last weekend despite resting several key players at Murrayfield.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs South Africa?

England vs South Africa is due to kick off at 5.40pm GMT on Saturday 16 November at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 5.15pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

England have returned Freddie Steward to their starting side with the full-back recalled at George Furbank’s expense, while Leicester colleague Jack van Poortvliet makes his first start at international level since suffering a serious ankle injury last August. Sam Underhill is brought in with Tom Curry undergoing concussion return-to-play protocols, and Ollie Sleightholme steps in for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the wing.

South Africa make 12 changes from the win over Scotland, with most of Rassie Erasmus’s key figures brought back. Tighthead prop Wilco Louw makes a first start since 2021 in an otherwise familiar and fearsome Springboks pack, while Manie Libbok starts at fly half as Handre Pollard takes on a closing role on the bench. That replacement unit shows a traditional five forwards to three backs split.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (captain), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 10 Marcus Smith; 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 12 Henry Slade, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Alex Dombrandt; 21 Harry Randall, 22 George Ford, 23 Tom Roebuck.

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonami, 3 Wilco Louw; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 RG Snyman; 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Grant Williams, 10 Manie Libbok; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Elrigh Louw, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Lukhanyo Am.

