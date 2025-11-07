England vs Fiji betting tips

England face Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday, looking to back up their impressive win over Australia and make it two wins from two in the autumn (5:40pm, TNT Sports and Discovery+ app).

Steve Borthwick’s side ran out 25-7 winners over the Wallabies last weekend, thanks to tries from Ben Earl, Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell and Luke Cowan-Dickie and will be expecting a slightly easier match this weekend.

Fiji have only beaten England once, back in August 2023, when they secured a 30-22 victory at Twickenham as part of the build-up to the last World Cup.

The two sides then met in the competition, at the quarter-final stage, and England won when it mattered with tries from Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant helping them to a 30-24 win in Marseille.

The Fijians ran England close that day, but betting sites expect the margin of victory to be far bigger this time around, with the hosts favoured by 23 points on the handicap.

England go into the game full of confidence after stringing together eight straight wins, dating back to February when they were beaten 27-22 by Ireland in Dublin, in this year’s Six Nations.

Since then, they have beaten the likes of France, Scotland, Argentina and of course Australia, producing a solid defensive display against the Wallabies as they shut them out in the second half.

Fiji arrive in the northern hemisphere full of confidence themselves after stringing together five successive wins, culminating in them retaining the Pacific Nations Cup in September. Going back even further, it’s 11 wins out of 14 for a Fijian team still in with an outside chance of being seeded for the 2027 World Cup.

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides, dating back to 1973, with England leading the head-to-head by eight wins to one, so it’s not a surprise that rugby betting sites have the home side as the out-and-out favourites at odds of 1/16.

But the two sides are separated by just five places in the rankings, with England fourth in the world and Fiji in ninth position, and Borthwick’s men shouldn’t take anything for granted based on recent experiences against Fiji.

Borthwick’s decision to make seven changes to the team that beat Australia might lead to a slightly more disjointed performance, but those coming into the team, such as the two Smiths, Marcus and Fin, will be desperate to prove themselves and guide England to a comfortable win.

England vs Fiji prediction: England to win by 11-20 points - 3/1 Bet365

England vs Fiji teams:

England: M Smith; Freeman, Lawrence, Dingwall, Feyi-Waboso; F Smith, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Heyes, Coles, Chessum, Pepper, Earl, Cunningham-South

Replacements: George, Baxter, Opoku-Fordjour, Itoje, T Curry, Pollock, Spencer, Arundell

Fiji: S Rayasi; S Ravutaumada, K Ravouvou, J Tuisova, J Wainiqolo; C Muntz, S Kuruvoli; M Doge, T Ikanivere, E Mawi, T Mayanavanua, I Nasilasila, K Salawa, E Canakaivata, V Mata.

Replacements: Z Togiatama, H Hetet, S Tawake, M Vocevoce, M Murray, S Wye, I Armstrong-Ravula, S Maqala

