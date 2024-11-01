England vs New Zealand tips

England kick off their Autumn series by welcoming New Zealand to Twickenham on Saturday for their first international since they played two matches against Saturday’s opponents in July (3:10pm, TNT Sports and Discovery+ app).

Both matches on Englands tour of New Zealand and Japan ended in defeat for Steve Borthwick’s side but those were close defeats, losing the first Test by one, going down 16-15 before being beaten 24-17 at Eden Park.

It is the first time England are back on home turf since their excellent 23-22 win over Ireland in the Six Nations back in March and home comforts and the Twickenham crowd could be vital this weekend.

The Red Rose go into the game on the back of four defeats from their last six games, with losses to France and Scotland adding to the two by Saturday’s opponents. As well as beating Ireland they also secured a 52-17 win over Japan.

Despite their formidable aura, the All Blacks have also had mixed results of late with three wins and three defeats from their last six. They crushed Japan last time out with a 64-19 triumph following back-to-back wins over Australia, but they have also been beaten twice by South Africa and once by Argentina.

New Zealand enter the series in form, which will present an uphill challenge for an England side, who also face Australia, South Africa and Japan over consecutive weekends in November. Getting off to a strong start against the All Blacks would provide a huge momentum boost for those fixtures.

Borthwick has made a number of changes to his squad and scrum-half Ben Spencer will make his first start at the weekend, with his previous six international appearances all coming as a replacement.

Centre Henry Slade returns to the side after recovering from shoulder surgery and Ellis Genge, who missed the defeats by the All Blacks in the summer due to a calf injury is back in at loose-head prop.

England will also be hoping that Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tommy Freeman, on the wings, can continue the form they showed over in New Zealand, with the pair contributing to 15 of the 32 points scored.

It’s no surprise that betting sites have installed New Zealand as the favourites at best price 4/7, considering England have won just one of their last five meetings at Twickenham, which came back in 2012 when they ran out 38-21 winners.

You can get odds of 6/4 for an England win, while betting apps have priced up a draw at 20/1, pretty generous considering the last meeting between these sides in England in 2022 ended 25-apiece.

Based on their recent form it’s hard to see beyond the visitors for the win, especially their clinical performances against England in the summer.

Whereas the All Blacks have been in action regularly over the last three months, Borthwick’s men will be playing their first game since July. There will be no margin for error or time to get into rhythm on the pitch.

For that reason, we’re taking 5/1 odds on rugby betting sites for the visitors to prevail at Twickenham. Expect England to put up a fight, but New Zealand might just take the game away from them in the second half.

England vs New Zealand prediction: New Zealand to win by 6-10 points - 5/1 Betway

