England vs Wales live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV

England will look to bounce back from defeat in Cardiff as they host Wales in a vital Rugby World Cup warm-up.

Steve Borthwick’s side suffered another set-back last weekend at the Principality Stadium, fading after a promising start as the hosts secured a handy win.

Borthwick named his World Cup squad on Monday and elects to recall many first-choice players, recognising that this may be a must-win game as England try to build momentum ahead of the tournament.

Their visitors still have two warm-up fixtures to go before Warren Gatland selects his 33, and the experienced coach affords himself another look at some of the fringe faces pushing to make that squad.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Wales?

England vs Wales is due to kick-off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 12 August at Twickenham Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The Summer Nations Series encounter will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, with English language coverage on the streaming platform from 5.10pm BST and a Welsh language broadcast commencing ten minutes later.

Team news

Steve Borthwick makes sweeping changes to the side beaten in Cardiff, with England’s line-up more closely resembling the one they may use at the World Cup. Number eight Billy Vunipola is involved for the first time under Borthwick after recovering from injury, while his Saracens teammate Ben Earl makes a first international start in the back row. Owen Farrell captains in a backline that includes a fit-again Ollie Lawrence, while Elliot Daly and Henry Arundell should provide threat out wide.

On the bench, Jonny Hill is named despite missing out on the World Cup 33 with neither Ollie Chessum (ankle) or Dave Ribbans, who left last week’s game after a head injury assessment, in the matchday squad, while Ellis Genge will win his 50th cap.

Wales name an entirely new-look side, which is skippered for the first time by hooker Dewi Lake. Warren Gatland gives Joe Roberts a debut at outside centre in a backline that again balances youth and experience, with Tom Rogers in line for his first appearance in more than two years on the wing opposite 50th-capper Josh Adams.

Up front, Taine Plumtree is promoted into the number eight shirt and Rhys Davies is another first-time pack starter. Two more debutants lurk on the bench: Scarlets prop Kemsley Mathias and Ospreys centre Kieran Williams.

Line-ups:

England XV: Joe Marler, Jamie George, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, George Martin; Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola; Jack van Poortvliet, Owen Farrell (capt.); Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Henry Arundell; Freddie Steward.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Jonny Hill, Jack Willis; Ben Youngs, George Ford, Max Malins.

Wales XV: Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake (capt.), Tomas Francis; Rhys Davies, Adam Beard; Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Taine Plumtree; Tomos Williams, Owen Williams; Tom Rogers, Nick Tompkins, Joe Roberts, Josh Adams; Liam Williams.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Kemsley Mathias, Dillon Lewis, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham; Kieran Hardy, Dan Biggar, Kieran Williams.

Odds

England win 3/16

Draw 40/1

Wales win 11/2

Prediction

England by ten points