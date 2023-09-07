Alex Mitchell is expected to start for England (Getty Images)

The Rugby World Cup’s opening fixture is just a day away, with preparations intensifying ahead of the tournament.

France and New Zealand have confirmed their line-ups for the curtain-raiser, with likely starting inside centres Jonathan Danty and Jordie Barrett both absent for the Paris clash due to injury.

The Stade de France encounter will kick off a busy opening weekend, with plenty of attention on events in Marseille with two crucial games being held in the city. England and Argentina meet at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday, before Scotland take on defending champions South Africa a day later in a vital Pool B meeting.

England’s Steve Borthwick and Argentina’s Michael Cheika are set to announce their opening World Cup teams on Thursday, while most of the 20 nations competing in France are also set to hold press conferences as the tournament start nears.

Follow all the latest updates from the Rugby World Cup below: