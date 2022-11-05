Jump to content

Liveupdated

France vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international

A year out from a home World Cup, Les Bleus are looking to continue their fine form against the Wallabies in Paris

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 05 November 2022 19:35
Comments
<p>France are looking to build on a successful Six Nations and summer tour when they take on Australia </p>

France are looking to build on a successful Six Nations and summer tour when they take on Australia

(Getty Images)

World Cup hosts and favourites France look to continue their upward trajectory ahead of the global showpiece when they face Australia in their first autumn international at the Stade de France this evening.

Les Bleus claimed a first Six Nations grand slam for a decade by sweeping aside all-comers earlier this year before a low-key summer tour to Japan maintained the momentum that has made them favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy on home turf next year.

Coach Fabien Galthie has created a smooth blue machine, piloted by the best player in the world - the irrepressible Antoine Dupont - and these autumn Tests should give them another benchmark as they take on the best of the southern hemisphere.

But while everything is rosy in France’s garden, Australia have faced some struggles as they followed a summer series defeat at home to England with third place in the Rugby Championship behind both New Zealand and South Africa. Remarkably, Michael Chieka was coaching Lebanon in the Rugby League World Cup on Friday evening but has switched codes and will be leading the Wallabies at the Stade de France this evening.

Follow all the action as France host Australia in Paris with our blog:

1667676948

F/T: Ireland 19-16 South Africa

A match of predictable ferocity and fight, a proper, proper arm-wrestle - with Ireland earning another significant tick on their build towards the World Cup. The world champions came to Dublin and gave Andy Farrell’s side plenty, but the hosts held out for a tenth successive home win.

Harry Latham-Coyle5 November 2022 19:35
1667676817

FULL TIME! IRELAND 19-16 SOUTH AFRICA

(AFP via Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle5 November 2022 19:33
1667676764

Ireland 19-16 South Africa, 79 minutes

The lineout works - just. Ireland have a minute to see out. This ball won’t travel far.

Harry Latham-Coyle5 November 2022 19:32
1667676737

Ireland 19-16 South Africa, 78 minutes

Penalty to Ireland! Just as South Africa look to have won the ball back near halfway, the blast of Nika Amashukeli’s whistle helps the host, the Springboks’ pinged and yet more time ticking by.

Harry Latham-Coyle5 November 2022 19:32
1667676533

TRY! Ireland 19-16 SOUTH AFRICA (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 77 minutes)

A brilliant score to give South Africa hope!

It looks as if Ireland have ended the momentum of the Springboks’ movement as Robert Baloucoune detonates Willie le Roux’s chest. But Le Roux keeps the ball alive, popping up from the floor for Eben Etzebeth.

Etzebeth then produces a moment of deft handling, belying that Brobdingnagian frame. He fends off one, draws two more and sends up the periscope, reaching up to drop the ball back over the garden fence for the little Kurt-Lee Arendse to scoot over.

Another missed conversion - three points in it, three minutes left.

Harry Latham-Coyle5 November 2022 19:28
1667676486

Ireland 19-11 South Africa, 75 minutes

That’s about Damian Willemse’s best moment of the game, leading the chase at the restart and exploiting a clutch of Irish catchers slow to set. A knock on in the tackle from the hosts gives South Africa an attacking scrum.

Harry Latham-Coyle5 November 2022 19:28
1667676404

PENALTY! IRELAND 19-11 South Africa (Johnny Sexton penalty, 73 minutes)

An anxious intake of breath from Sexton, and the crowd.

Time for the exhale - it’s over! The lead swells to eight...

Harry Latham-Coyle5 November 2022 19:26
1667676311

Ireland 16-11 South Africa, 72 minutes

But South Africa never fully escape, and Ireland earn a penalty as they explore the left edge.

It’s wide, out near the touchline - Johnny Sexton might usually go for the corner, but at this juncture, with the chance to extend the lead to eight, on comes the kicking tee.

Harry Latham-Coyle5 November 2022 19:25
1667676258

Ireland 16-11 South Africa, 71 minutes

Johnny Sexton launches his latest firework, the debris coming down just short of South Africa’s 22, with the Springboks managing to smuggle the ball back their way.

Harry Latham-Coyle5 November 2022 19:24
1667676140

Ireland 16-11 South Africa, 70 minutes

This hasn’t been Damian Willemse’s best performance. He sails a kick out on the full, neither driving it for a 50:22 when the option appeared to be there nor sending up a tempter for those outside him to chase.

Harry Latham-Coyle5 November 2022 19:22

