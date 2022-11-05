France vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international
A year out from a home World Cup, Les Bleus are looking to continue their fine form against the Wallabies in Paris
World Cup hosts and favourites France look to continue their upward trajectory ahead of the global showpiece when they face Australia in their first autumn international at the Stade de France this evening.
Les Bleus claimed a first Six Nations grand slam for a decade by sweeping aside all-comers earlier this year before a low-key summer tour to Japan maintained the momentum that has made them favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy on home turf next year.
Coach Fabien Galthie has created a smooth blue machine, piloted by the best player in the world - the irrepressible Antoine Dupont - and these autumn Tests should give them another benchmark as they take on the best of the southern hemisphere.
But while everything is rosy in France’s garden, Australia have faced some struggles as they followed a summer series defeat at home to England with third place in the Rugby Championship behind both New Zealand and South Africa. Remarkably, Michael Chieka was coaching Lebanon in the Rugby League World Cup on Friday evening but has switched codes and will be leading the Wallabies at the Stade de France this evening.
Follow all the action as France host Australia in Paris with our blog:
F/T: Ireland 19-16 South Africa
A match of predictable ferocity and fight, a proper, proper arm-wrestle - with Ireland earning another significant tick on their build towards the World Cup. The world champions came to Dublin and gave Andy Farrell’s side plenty, but the hosts held out for a tenth successive home win.
FULL TIME! IRELAND 19-16 SOUTH AFRICA
Ireland 19-16 South Africa, 79 minutes
The lineout works - just. Ireland have a minute to see out. This ball won’t travel far.
Ireland 19-16 South Africa, 78 minutes
Penalty to Ireland! Just as South Africa look to have won the ball back near halfway, the blast of Nika Amashukeli’s whistle helps the host, the Springboks’ pinged and yet more time ticking by.
TRY! Ireland 19-16 SOUTH AFRICA (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 77 minutes)
A brilliant score to give South Africa hope!
It looks as if Ireland have ended the momentum of the Springboks’ movement as Robert Baloucoune detonates Willie le Roux’s chest. But Le Roux keeps the ball alive, popping up from the floor for Eben Etzebeth.
Etzebeth then produces a moment of deft handling, belying that Brobdingnagian frame. He fends off one, draws two more and sends up the periscope, reaching up to drop the ball back over the garden fence for the little Kurt-Lee Arendse to scoot over.
Another missed conversion - three points in it, three minutes left.
Ireland 19-11 South Africa, 75 minutes
That’s about Damian Willemse’s best moment of the game, leading the chase at the restart and exploiting a clutch of Irish catchers slow to set. A knock on in the tackle from the hosts gives South Africa an attacking scrum.
PENALTY! IRELAND 19-11 South Africa (Johnny Sexton penalty, 73 minutes)
An anxious intake of breath from Sexton, and the crowd.
Time for the exhale - it’s over! The lead swells to eight...
Ireland 16-11 South Africa, 72 minutes
But South Africa never fully escape, and Ireland earn a penalty as they explore the left edge.
It’s wide, out near the touchline - Johnny Sexton might usually go for the corner, but at this juncture, with the chance to extend the lead to eight, on comes the kicking tee.
Ireland 16-11 South Africa, 71 minutes
Johnny Sexton launches his latest firework, the debris coming down just short of South Africa’s 22, with the Springboks managing to smuggle the ball back their way.
Ireland 16-11 South Africa, 70 minutes
This hasn’t been Damian Willemse’s best performance. He sails a kick out on the full, neither driving it for a 50:22 when the option appeared to be there nor sending up a tempter for those outside him to chase.
