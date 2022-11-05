France are looking to build on a successful Six Nations and summer tour when they take on Australia (Getty Images)

World Cup hosts and favourites France look to continue their upward trajectory ahead of the global showpiece when they face Australia in their first autumn international at the Stade de France this evening.

Les Bleus claimed a first Six Nations grand slam for a decade by sweeping aside all-comers earlier this year before a low-key summer tour to Japan maintained the momentum that has made them favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy on home turf next year.

Coach Fabien Galthie has created a smooth blue machine, piloted by the best player in the world - the irrepressible Antoine Dupont - and these autumn Tests should give them another benchmark as they take on the best of the southern hemisphere.

But while everything is rosy in France’s garden, Australia have faced some struggles as they followed a summer series defeat at home to England with third place in the Rugby Championship behind both New Zealand and South Africa. Remarkably, Michael Chieka was coaching Lebanon in the Rugby League World Cup on Friday evening but has switched codes and will be leading the Wallabies at the Stade de France this evening.

Follow all the action as France host Australia in Paris with our blog: