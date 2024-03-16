✕ Close Six Nations: Full Contact trailer

England battle France looking to end their Six Nations campaigns on a high with the title still up for grabs entering the final round of fixtures.

Steve Borthwick’s side pulled out a stunning victory over Ireland, with Marcus Smith’s late kick enough to dispatch the No 1 side in the world. Meanwhile, Manu Tuilagi has avoided speculation that this could be his final England game, with rumours of a move abroad.

“The plan is to hopefully get on the pitch on Saturday,” Tuilagi said. “I don't really know what I am doing tomorrow to be fair!”

It’s been a different story for Les Bleus, following a damaging defeat early on to Ireland and then surviving late drama to edge out Scotland and take a draw with Italy. But a big win over Wales last time out puts them in position to carry momentum forward with a strong finish in Lyon.

