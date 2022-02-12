France host Ireland in the Six Nations in Paris today in a match that could go a long way to deciding who lifts the title at the end of the tournament.

Both teams are coming off comfortable opening wins last weekend and although the meeting at the Stade de France is only in the second week, it already has the feel of a potential Grand Slam decider.

Ireland opened their campaign by thrashing a sorry Wales side in Dublin while France eventually cruised to victory over beleaguered Italy, but are both set for a stricter test this time around.

The two nations come into the match full of confidence, with both France and Ireland beating the All Blacks at home in November to leave little doubt that they are among the top teams in world rugby on current form.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is France vs Ireland?

The match will kick off at 4:45pm GMT on Saturday 12 February at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 4pm. It will also be available to stream live and for free online on the ITV Hub.

Team news

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out due to a hamstring strain. Head coach Andy Farrell was expected to name an unchanged starting XV for the visit to Paris before influential fly-half Sexton sustained the injury in training.

Munster’s Joey Carbery will deputise in the number 10 jersey, while Connacht’s Jack Carty will serve as back up at Stade de France. Leinster lock James Ryan will skipper the side in Sexton’s absence.

France have included Yoram Moefana in the backline and Francois Cros among the loose forwards in two changes. Moefana replaced Jonathan Danty at centre and Cros came in for flanker Dylan Cretin, who started Sunday’s with Italy which France won 37-10 to get their campaign off to a winning note.

The return of Cros reunited the loose forward trio from November’s 40-25 win over top-ranked New Zealand in Paris with Cretin dropping to the bench. Danty injured an ankle last Sunday, giving the 21-year-old Moefana the chance to win his fourth cap ahead of Virimi Vakatawa.

Galthie will return to the stands at the Stade de France after a positive Covid-19 test forced him to miss Sunday's match.

Confirmed line-ups

France: 15. Melvyn Jaminet 14. Damian Penaud 13. Gael Fickou 12. Yoram Moefana 11. Gabin Villiere 10. Romain Ntamack 9. Antoine Dupont 8. Gregory Alldritt 7. Anthony Jelonch 6. Francois Cros 5. Paul Williemse 4. Cameron Woki 3. Uini Atonio 2. Julien Marchand 1. Cyril Baille

Ireland: 15. Hugo Keenan 14. Andrew Conway 13. Garry Ringrose 12. Bundee Aki 11. Mack Hansen 10. Joey Carbery 9. Jamison Gibson Park 8. Jack Conan 7. Josh van der Flier 6. Caelan Doris 5. James Ryan 4. Tadhg Beirne 3. Tadhg Furlong 2. Ronan Kelleher 1. Andrew Porter

Odds

France win: 1/2

Ireland win: 9/5

Prediction

The injury to Johnny Sexton threatens to swing what looked set to be a close match in France’s direction. With home advantage, Les Blues will fancy their chances of back-to-back wins.