France host Italy in round three of the Six Nations this afternoon hoping to build on their impressive, albeit controversial, win over Scotland and complete back-to-back victories in this campaign.

Les Bleus opened the competition in Marseille where they were hammered 38-17 by Ireland and travel to Lille this afternoon as renovation work continues on the Stade de France ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games. France bounced back for a 20-16 success against Scotland at Murrayfield though the hosts were controversially denied a last-gasp winning try.

In contrast, Italy, who are being led by new head coach Gonzalo Quesada, started the Six Nations well with a testing and competitive 24-27 loss to England in Rome. Much like France, their confidence took a hit when they came up against the Irish who romped to a 36-0 victory in Dublin last time out.

The Azzurri will be hoping to bounce back from that loss and record a third-ever Six Nations victory over France when the two sides clash this afternoon.

Follow all the Six Nations action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: