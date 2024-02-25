Jump to content

Liveupdated1708853519

France v Italy LIVE: Six Nations 2024 latest score and updates from Lille

The Azzurri are searching for their first victory of the tournament while Les Bleus hope to build on their win over Scotland

Harry Latham-Coyle
Sunday 25 February 2024 09:31
Comments
(PA)

France host Italy in round three of the Six Nations this afternoon hoping to build on their impressive, albeit controversial, win over Scotland and complete back-to-back victories in this campaign.

Les Bleus opened the competition in Marseille where they were hammered 38-17 by Ireland and travel to Lille this afternoon as renovation work continues on the Stade de France ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games. France bounced back for a 20-16 success against Scotland at Murrayfield though the hosts were controversially denied a last-gasp winning try.

In contrast, Italy, who are being led by new head coach Gonzalo Quesada, started the Six Nations well with a testing and competitive 24-27 loss to England in Rome. Much like France, their confidence took a hit when they came up against the Irish who romped to a 36-0 victory in Dublin last time out.

The Azzurri will be hoping to bounce back from that loss and record a third-ever Six Nations victory over France when the two sides clash this afternoon.

Follow all the Six Nations action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

1708853100

France v Italy referee: Who is Six Nations official Christophe Ridley?

Christophe Ridley will make his Six Nations debut after being appointed to referee the round three clash between France and Italy.

The talented young Englishman joins the officiating panel as a lead official after the retirement of Wayne Barnes, having worked closely with his compatriot during his career so far.

A former member of the academy at Leicester Tigers, Ridley switched to refereeing after a series of injuries and has developed quickly through the ranks after studying at the University of Gloucestershire.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s referee:

The Englishman will make his Six Nations debut in the round three match

Luke Baker25 February 2024 09:25
1708852200

Italy team news

Gonzalo Quesada shuffles his pack after a bruising trip to Dublin that saw Italy fail to register. Federico Mori starts at inside centre with Tommaso Menoncello shifted out to the wing, while Martin Page-Relo replaces Stephen Varney at scrum half.

Riccardo Favretto will win his second international cap three years on from his first in a new-look back row, with the uncapped Matteo Canali among Italy’s own six-strong bench forward unit.

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Giosue Zilocchi; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Riccardo Favretto, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 8 Ross Vintcent; 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Federico Mori, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Tommaso Menoncello; 15 Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Matteo Canali, 20 Andrea Zambonin, 21 Manuel Zuliani; 22 Stephen Varney, 23 Leonardo Marin.

Luke Baker25 February 2024 09:10
1708851600

France team news

Fabien Galthie hands teenage lock Posolo Tuilagi his first start in the French pack, with Paul Boudehent brought into the back row after injury to Gregory Alldritt.

Charles Ollivon captains in Alldritt’s absence with Francois Cros sliding across to No 8, while potential debutant Esteban Abadie is one of six forwards on the bench. The impressive Louis Bielle-Biarrey was set to start on the left wing once more but Toulouse star Matthis Lebel was a late call-up to replace him on Saturday.

France XV: 1 Cyrill Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Posolo Tuilagi; 6 Paul Boudehent, 7 Charles Ollivon (capt.), 8 Francois Cros; 9 Maxime Lucu, 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Matthis Lebel, 12 Jonathan Danty, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Esteban Abadie; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Yoram Moefana.

Luke Baker25 February 2024 09:00
1708851000

France v Italy odds and prediction

Odds

France win 1/33

Draw 100/1

Italy win 22/1

Prediction

A France win. France 35-15 Italy.

Luke Baker25 February 2024 08:50
1708850400

How to watch France v Italy

When is France vs Italy?

France vs Italy is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 25 February at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille. France are holding their three home games in this championship away from Paris with the Stade de France out of action ahead of this summer’s Olympics.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 2.15pm. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Luke Baker25 February 2024 08:40
1708849800

France v Italy

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of France v Italy in the Six Nations.

It’s the final match of the weekend and the two continental European rivals will do battle in Lille.

Stick with us for full live coverage

Luke Baker25 February 2024 08:30

