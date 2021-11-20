France vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest rugby score and updates as All Blacks conclude 2021 Autumn Nations Series
Follow all the latest updates from the Stade de France
New Zealand aim to bounce back from a stunning loss to Ireland as they travel to France to take on Les Bleus to round out the Autumn Nations Series.
The All Blacks went down in Dublin despite leading at the interval, succumbing to an inspired Irish display with Joey Carbery’s boot enough for the hosts to resist late drama as Ian Foster’s side rallied late.
While France outclassed Georgia and will now look to step it up to reveal their level against a smarting All Blacks side, who expect the hosts to produce their traditional style of set-piece dominance, mauls and flair in the backline. Captain Sam Whitelock said: “We’ve had a really good week. Hopefully that means we show up on Saturday. They (France) are a smart side and they will stick to their strengths, but at the same time they will have looked at the last four or five games we have played and come up with a plan.
“Starving us of the ball worked for the Irish and they will probably use that tactic to some degree. France play a different style to all the other teams we have played. They have picked a big, strong team and I think they will play with a lot of mauls and scrums. We need to match that French flair that comes from their set-piece.”
Follow live updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from the Stade de France - PLUS the conclusion of Wales vs Australia from Cardiff:
Wales 26-28 Australia
81 mins: PENALTY WALES! The can’t get over the line but they will have a kick to win it!
Wales 26-28 Australia
80 mins: Davies and Williams carry Wales to five metres! The clock is in the red!
Wales 26-28 Australia
79 mins: Beale almost had a break after collecting the high ball, but Wales were able to tackle him as he picked up his stride and they have the ball back!
Wales 26-28 Australia (Beale pen 78’)
Incredible! Somehow, Australia lead after Beale nails the kick from just inside the Wales half! Wales have just two minutes to hit back!
Wales 26-25 Australia
76 mins: Australia couldn’t the keep the ball for long, but the Wallabies win a penalty just as Wales were looking to build up the phases! Will Skelton makes the crucial strip on the halfway line, and Beale will kick for goal!
Wales 26-25 Australia
74 mins: Wales return to the Australia half but the ball is spilled on following a break from Basham. Wales then give away a penalty on the Australia 22, and O’Connor kicks to halfway.
TRY! Wales 26-25 Australia (Daugunu 71’)
DRAMA! That is brilliant from Australia, who hit back just as Gareth Thomas’ sin-bin came to an end. It came after a wonderful break from Paisami, who was hauled down yards from the posts. Australia kept the ball and worked it wide, where Filipo Daugunu finished in the corner.
O’Connor strikes the upright with the kick, so Wales stay in front! But what a finish we have in store now.
Wales 26-20 Australia
68 mins: Liam Williams is given a test as he chases back to defend a kick from Iktiau. The ball bounces up and catches Williams by surprise, with Beale breathing down his neck. Williams is able to protect the ball and Wales regather, before Australia concede a needless penalty that relieves the pressure and allows Wales to clear.
Wales 26-20 Australia (Biggar pen 66’)
65 mins: Australia make a handling error straight from the restart, and that sees Wales dial up the pressure.
It comes back for a penalty after Paisami crunches Adams off the ball - and Biggar stays perfect from the tee to extend Wales’ lead.
TRY! Wales 23-20 Australia (WHITE 61’)
What a move from Australia! Kurtley Beale makes a lovely side-step on Halaholo to create a line, and the full-back then drives away from Wainwright. Nic White makes the supporting run and finishes it off at the second attempt after Williams had got back to briefly halt him at the line.
This isn’t done yet!
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies