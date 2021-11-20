(AFP via Getty Images)

New Zealand aim to bounce back from a stunning loss to Ireland as they travel to France to take on Les Bleus to round out the Autumn Nations Series.

The All Blacks went down in Dublin despite leading at the interval, succumbing to an inspired Irish display with Joey Carbery’s boot enough for the hosts to resist late drama as Ian Foster’s side rallied late.

While France outclassed Georgia and will now look to step it up to reveal their level against a smarting All Blacks side, who expect the hosts to produce their traditional style of set-piece dominance, mauls and flair in the backline. Captain Sam Whitelock said: “We’ve had a really good week. Hopefully that means we show up on Saturday. They (France) are a smart side and they will stick to their strengths, but at the same time they will have looked at the last four or five games we have played and come up with a plan.

“Starving us of the ball worked for the Irish and they will probably use that tactic to some degree. France play a different style to all the other teams we have played. They have picked a big, strong team and I think they will play with a lot of mauls and scrums. We need to match that French flair that comes from their set-piece.”

Follow live updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from the Stade de France - PLUS the conclusion of Wales vs Australia from Cardiff: