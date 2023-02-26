✕ Close Reaction after France's Six Nations Grand Slam hopes end with defeat to Ireland

Follow live updates as France host Scotland in a huge Six Nations clash this afternoon.

The Scots travel to Paris in a massive test of their Six Nations title credentials - having opened the tournament with back-to-back wins for the first time in the Six Nations era. Gregor Townsend’s side were victorious on their last trip to the Stade de France two years ago, but Scotland have not won consecutive games in Paris since 1928.

Les Bleus will be looking to respond to their defeat to title rivals Ireland last time out. The defending champions were beaten in a thriller in Dublin and another defeat here for France would surely be a fatal blow to their hopes of retaining their Six Nations crown.

Scotland, though, could set up a potential Grand Slam decider against Ireland if they came away from Paris with a victory. Gregor Townend’s side come into the match off the back of wins against England and Wales and now go searching for a third victory in a row.

Follow live updates from France vs Scotland in the Six Nations, below: