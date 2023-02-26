France vs Scotland LIVE rugby: Latest build-up, teams and updates from crucial Six Nations clash
The Scots travel to Paris in a massive test of their Six Nations title credentials - having opened the tournament with back-to-back wins for the first time in the Six Nations era. Gregor Townsend’s side were victorious on their last trip to the Stade de France two years ago, but Scotland have not won consecutive games in Paris since 1928.
Les Bleus will be looking to respond to their defeat to title rivals Ireland last time out. The defending champions were beaten in a thriller in Dublin and another defeat here for France would surely be a fatal blow to their hopes of retaining their Six Nations crown.
Scotland, though, could set up a potential Grand Slam decider against Ireland if they came away from Paris with a victory. Gregor Townend’s side come into the match off the back of wins against England and Wales and now go searching for a third victory in a row.
France vs Scotland - Shaun Edwards speaks to ITV
“The fact that Scotland were the only team to have beaten us here in the last three years is a huge part of it,” the France defence coach says. “We don’t want them coming to Paris and winning again. We want to regain momentum. We lost against Ireland last week in a very, very high quality game.
“Obviously you have to take into account how much possession Ireland have but a couple of tries we definitely could have stopped. Four tries if four tries, but we were back to normal being the most disciplined team in world rugby, which we were last year.”
Slightly peculiarly, there were plenty of French accents in Cardiff yesterday, busying the bars around the Principality Stadium and mingling with the Welsh and English. Sunday Six Nations games don’t always sell brilliantly but there should be a good turnout this afternoon, boosted by a healthy group of travelling Scots.
It’s a little chillier than the two teams might like, but the sun is most certainly shining on a pleasant Paris afternoon at the Stade de France. Last year’s victory at Murrayfield felt a quietly key one for a developing French side, put under pressure at times but holding their nerve to take their chances and claim what, in the end, was a convincing win.
Mohamed Haouas’ return is interesting - Jamie Ritchie will remember the feel of his fist, but the prop has mellowed significantly since this moment of madness. He’s not quite got the sheer size of Uini Atonio, but he and Paul Willemse on that tighthead right of the French scrum should be able to put Pierre Schoeman under pressure.
Sione Tuipulotu calls on Scotland to treat France showdown as ‘grand final’
Sione Tuipulotu has called on buoyant Scotland to treat this weekend’s showdown with France like a cup final as he prepares for one of the biggest games of his career.
The Scots head to Paris top of the Six Nations table after starting with bonus-point wins away to England and at home to Wales.
Victory at Stade de France on Sunday would leave them in prime position to go for a first Grand Slam since the 1990 Five Nations, with back-to-back home games against Ireland and Italy to come in March.
Tuipulotu explained that there is a blend of optimism and steely focus as Gregor Townsend’s side gear up for their high-stakes trip to the French capital.
“We haven’t started like this before so there is an extra buzz around that and everyone’s a little happier around camp,” said the Glasgow centre. “But there’s also an intensity about the group now because we know what an opportunity we have.”
French forwards provide sternest test of impressive Scotland front eight
While Russell and his backs have added the flash, Scotland’s first two wins have been built on the grit and gristle of their defensive efforts, with the forward pack fronting up and playing with improved physicality. This, though, will be a significant step-up for the Scottish front eight – France come armed with an array of heavy artillery the envy of the rest of the rugby world, and combatting their power shapes as a key challenge for the visitors.
When France are at their best they win repeatedly around the corner, attacking the fringes with their bruisers and offloading to then capitalise on the fissures. In theory, that’s a worry for a Scottish side lacking the pure mass of their opponents, so they may have to be canny to stall the hosts – Hamish Watson’s return should be helpful at the breakdown. Survive the physical test, though, and Scotland really will look like true challengers.
Can Finn Russell unlock French defence?
Finn Russell has rather enjoyed his time in Paris, strutting his stuff at the La Defense Arena with Racing 92. He departs for Bath at season’s end, so this will be a last trip to his adopted home city as an international, looking to unpick a few familiar Top 14 friends and foes.
Key will be his Racing teammate Gael Fickou, France’s defensive captain and key pivot defender in the 13 channel. Scotland have exploited both England and Wales out wide, with Russell’s range of kicking and passing causing plenty of problems against two teams bedding in new systems.
France tend to spread wider more effectively than either of Scotland’s previous two opponents, so Russell may instead try to attack inside defenders – Yoram Moefana is not necessarily a natural inside centre, and I think we could see a fair bit of Duhan van der Merwe on his fly-half’s shoulder to try and punch up the centre.
Newly arrived to the Harris household
Now feels an opportune time to extend our congratulations to Scotland centre Chris Harris and his wife, Ruby, on the safe arrival of a baby daughter this week. It may be that Gregor Townsend was planning to match France’s power-packed bench anyway, but Harris’ absence perhaps made the decision slightly more straightforward for the head coach. Best wishes to the Harris family, who will be hoping baby Isobel’s first Scotland game ends in victory.
Team News - Scotland
Also making a single tweak is Gregor Townsend, understandably content with Scotland’s work so far in this championship and with Stuart Hogg passed fit finding no fresh injury issues of concern. In to the starting side comes a fully fit Hamish Watson, the breakdown nuisance displacing the slightly unfortunate Luke Crosbie, who did little wrong in his first two Six Nations appearances.
Crosbie drops all the way out of the 23 despite Townsend matching France with an extra forward on the bench: Sam Skinner is handy blindside and lock cover and is set for his first involvement of this campaign. Ali Price also returns to the fold as replacement scrum-half.
Scotland XV: Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Jamie Ritchie (capt.), Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson; Ben White, Finn Russell; Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Kyle Steyn; Stuart Hogg.
Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner, Jack Dempsey; Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn.
Team News - France
A first defeat in 18 months has not prompted sweeping changes from Fabien Galthie, with the head coach happy enough to let the same 23 continue. There is a single exception: Uini Atonio’s high hit on Rob Herring has earned the tighthead a ban, necessitating a new starter at prop. That starter is Mohamed Haouas, promoted beyond Sipili Falatea.
His elevation to starter reflects how Galthie likes clarity of roles for his squad, with a six-two bench split again backed. Two back rowers lurk among the six forwards, with Francois Cros and Sekou Macalou ready to stretch their legs in the second half.
France XV: Cyrill Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas; Thibaud Flament, Paul Willemse; Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont (capt.), Romain Ntamack; Ethan Dumortier, Yoram Moefana, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Thomas Ramos.
Replacements: Gaetan Barlot, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou; Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert.
On to France vs Scotland
There’s plenty more reaction to yesterday’s games across The Independent, but now it is time to switch our attention more squarely to affairs in Paris, starting with a closer examination of both selections.
