France face South Africa in a thrilling quarter-final match-up at the Stade de France this evening to round out the last-eight weekend at the Rugby World Cup.

South Africa have won seven of their last eight matches with France, however, their only loss in those matches was their most recent encounter when France won in Marseille in November 2022.

Les Bleus have triumphed in a staggering 27 out of 28 fixtures at home of late but the defending World Cup champion Springboks will provide strong competition in Paris. France progressed to the quarter-finals unbeaten, including New Zealand’s first-ever Rugby World Cup pool-stage loss on the opening night, while the Springboks lost only one match in Pool B to Ireland.

France captain Antoine Dupont makes a return to the side only two weeks after surgery on his fractured cheekbone and both sides have promised a physical encounter in Paris.

Follow all the action from Paris