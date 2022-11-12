France face a test against the reigning world champions South Africa (Getty Images)

France host South Africa in the clash of the rugby weekend in Marseille.

World Cup hosts France have a claim to be the best side in the world following their Six Nations grand slam and will look for another statement win against the defending world champion Springboks - a team they have not beaten since 2009, losing the last seven matches between the sides.

France left it late to defeat Australia in their opening autumn internationals last weekend, while South Africa were beaten by Ireland in Dublin.

The Springboks are now looking for a response in what is set to be a fiery atmosphere at the Stade Velodrome.

Follow all the action from France vs South Africa with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Wales vs Argentina: