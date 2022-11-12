France vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international in Marseille
Les Bleus face the Springboks in a game that is Six Nations winners vs reigning world champions
France host South Africa in the clash of the rugby weekend in Marseille.
World Cup hosts France have a claim to be the best side in the world following their Six Nations grand slam and will look for another statement win against the defending world champion Springboks - a team they have not beaten since 2009, losing the last seven matches between the sides.
France left it late to defeat Australia in their opening autumn internationals last weekend, while South Africa were beaten by Ireland in Dublin.
The Springboks are now looking for a response in what is set to be a fiery atmosphere at the Stade Velodrome.
Follow all the action from France vs South Africa with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Wales vs Argentina:
TRY! Wales 20-13 ARGENTINA (Tetaz Chaparro, 68 mins)
And there is the breakthrough.
Real momentum for Argentina from the driving maul as it comes infield, races to the line and replacement prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro burrows over. Boffelli adds the conversion and Argentina are within a score...
Wales 20-6 Argentina, 68 mins
Great game management for Wales as the win that period where they were down to 14 men 3-0. Back to 15 now. New fly-half on for Argentina as Tomas Albornoz is on for Santiago Carreras.
The Pumas are dominating territory and possession but can’t breach the line yet. Another five-metre lineout here.
Wales 20-6 Argentina, 66 mins
Argentina chuck the ball wide but Wales’s defence is impenetrable at the moment. North wraps Boffelli, holds him up and wins the turnover.
Rowlands will be back on in about 30 seconds’ time. Meanwhile, Eliseo Morales comes on for his Argentina debut at scrum half. Big day for the lad and he faces an uphill battle.
Wales 20-6 Argentina, 65 mins
Great kick chase by North as he hunts down Boffelli and pulls him to the ground. Wales look the hungrier side at the moment.
PEN! WALES 20-6 Argentina, (Priestland, 63 mins)
Priestland takes aim and from 40 metres, he sends the ball between the sticks. Good kick and Wales are now two converted tries ahead.
They’re also winning the period in which they’ve had 14 men 3-0.
Wales 17-6 Argentina, 62 mins
Into the final quarter in Cardiff. Wales managing this period with 14 men while Rowlands is in the sin-bin really well.
Great carry from Watkin, driving his legs and making good yards. Argentina getting really sloppy now as well, which helps. Mallia kicks the ball out on the full for a turnover.
Front-row change for Wales as Rhodri Jones comes off the bench. And Wales promptly win a penalty for offside! They’ll kick at goal
Wales 17-6 Argentina, 60 mins
Boffelli hasn’t had much ball to run with but he makes a half-break on the right flank. The Pumas go that way again, into the 22 but then there’s a knock-on by Santiago Carreras.
This is a good defensive effort by Wales in this second half. So disciplined and great line speed.
Matias Orlando enters the fray for the Pumas.
Wales 17-6 Argentina, 58 mins
Good touch-finder from Priestland to relieve the pressure. The veteran fly-half will be key to Wales surviving the next seven minutes or so while they’re down to 14 men.
WATCH: Williams gets charge-down score
Here’s how Tomos Williams got his try out of nothing:
Wales 17-6 Argentina, 58 mins
Carreras has a go down the blind side as Argentina move within five metres of the line. But it’s DROPPED! Wales hold firm again as Matera slips and spills the ball.
