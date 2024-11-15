France vs New Zealand betting tips

After back-to-back wins against England and Ireland, New Zealand travel to Paris this weekend to take on France knowing they’ll need to raise their level again if they are to leave the Stade de France victorious (8.10pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+).

Things couldn’t have gone much better for Scott Robertson’s side since arriving in the northern hemisphere. The 24-22 victory over England was followed up by a more convincing 23-13 win over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last week.

It’s been a much-improved showing from the All Blacks after a disappointing Rugby Championship in which they finished a distant second to South Africa.

Although wins at Twickenham and the Aviva Stadium are big achievements in their own right, Saturday’s clash at the Stade de France could be New Zealand’s toughest test of the tour so far.

France go into the game with five wins from their last six matches, including a crushing 52-12 win over Japan last weekend and have won the last two at home to New Zealand fairly convincingly.

Betting sites make France favourites to defeat the All Blacks, but there’s not a lot in it with Les Bleus favoured by just a point in the handicap markets on betting apps.

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has to make do without both star wing Mark Tele’a and former captain Sam Cane, who are both unavailable for this Test, with Sevu Reece and Samipeni Finau coming into the side.

Codie Taylor and Beauden Barrett, who both missed the match in Dublin due to head injuries suffered against England, are back in the line-up with Barrett preferred to Damian McKenzie at fly-half, despite McKenzie’s excellent display against Ireland.

France have a few notable absentees, including Romain Ntamack, Francois Cros and Damian Penaud, the latter having been the hero the last time France faced New Zealand, scoring a second-half try.

Les Bleus’ team shows four changes from the win over Japan with Bordeaux's Romain Buros handed a debut a full-back, Gabin Villiere coming in on the wing, Gael Fickou returning at centre and Paul Boudehent starting as the blindside.

Fabien Galthie has gone for a 6-2 split on his bench and France’s game plan would appear obvious as they look to outmuscle the All Blacks.

Their forwards will pose a serious threat to New Zealand, but they’ve handled the physicality of England and Ireland very well so far and their scrum has been a good weapon.

France have won the last two meetings between these sides by double digits, but this shapes up as a far tighter Test match given how efficient New Zealand have been when they’ve got into opposition territory on this tour.

There’s a bigger question mark over whether New Zealand can go again after two draining games and several weeks on the road and a bet on France to win by the narrowest of margins on rugby betting sites could prove a strong option.

France vs New Zealand prediction: France to win by 1-5 points - 11/2 Betfred

