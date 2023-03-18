France vs Wales LIVE: Six Nations 2023 score and updates as Les Bleus look to stay in title hunt
Six Nations 2023 Super Saturday continues in Paris as France look to keep their title hopes alive by beating Wales
Wales have endured the most dramatic of Six Nations off the pitch but if they can finish with a win over France in Paris, then it will turn a horror show on the field into something more acceptable.
Amid all the drama of the threatened players strike ahead of the England game, Wales endured a nightmare start to Warren Gatland’s tenure with three straight defeats, but victory over Italy in Rome last time out will have buoyed Welsh fans.
France, who just demolished England and are the No 2 side in the world, are undoubtedly a huge step up but with many of their veteran stars playing in what is presumed to be their final Six Nations match, Gatland’s troops will have plenty of motivation.
For their part, Les Bleus can still win the title - although it will require an unlikely favour in Dublin from an England side still reeling from last weekend’s obliteration at Twickenham - but even if the trophy eludes them, Fabien Galthie’s men will be keen to head into a home World Cup later this year with four wins from five in the championship.
Follow live coverage from the Stade de France below after the conclusion of Scotland vs Italy:
TRY! France 0-5 WALES (George North try, 8 minutes)
And George North slices through!
France 0-0 Wales, 7 minutes
Wales are shut down as they try to go wider, but only due to an offside French defender. Rhys Webb puts too much loft on his crossfield clip.
Dan Biggar pokes the penalty into the corner. Wales’ third attacking five-metre lineout of the first seven minutes.
France 0-0 Wales, 5 minutes
Wales shift the point of attack, flicking off the top to Taulupe Faletau at the tail to drive from there. It does not work - France’s forwards steel themselves and prevent any progress,
Adam Beard just about extracts the ball before Nic Berry awards a turnover. Rhys Webb plays away.
France 0-0 Wales, 4 minutes
A relatively shallow drop-kick from France and Wales remain in good attacking position. Intense and direct from Welsh forwards, with both centres lending their carrying weight, too.
Advantage drawn. Louis Rees-Zammit plays the speculator, trying to conjure something from his sleeve but missing the mark with a blind offload in the vague direction of Rio Dyer. Back for the penalty; again Wales go to the corner.
France 0-0 Wales, 2 minutes
Held up! It looked like there might have been a knock-on in the meat of the maul from Ken Owens, too, but France are happy enough with a goalline dropout as they hold out on their line and keep Wyn Jones up off the deck.
France 0-0 Wales, 1 minute
France immmediately clear long to Louis Rees-Zammit, who runs back into the French chasers, unable to get any change out of them. Wyn Jones does, however, make good ground in a more direct manner.
Gregory Alldritt is the first French player to contest a breakdown, but gets his angle of entry wrong. He’s penalised; Wales kick to the corner through Dan Biggar’s accurate right boot.
KICK OFF!
France against Wales is underway.
France vs Wales
The remote controlled mini Renault Megane delivers the match ball to the middle, a young Frenchman given the honour of a false kick-off, booting the ball firmly away.
It is returned to Dan Biggar, who will deliver the proper start to proceedings.
Match Officials
Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)
ARs: Andrew Brace (Ire) & Christophe Ridley (Eng)
TMO: Joy Neville (Ire)
La Marseillaise
The Stade de France lifts the noise levels for “La Marseillaise“.
