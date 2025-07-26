Hugo Keenan reacts after last-minute try seals record Lions comeback and series win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hugo Keenan has hailed the “special” moment of scoring the series-winning try for the British and Irish Lions to cap a record comeback against Australia rugby - and insisted he had no doubt that his score would be awarded.

The full-back slid over in the final minute to settle a remarkable second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the Lions sealed the series with a game to spare.

Keenan had to endure a potentially anxious wait, though, to see if his try would stand after the officials gathered to review a potentially dangerous clearout from Jac Morgan a few phases earlier.

Referee Andrea Piardi and his team concluded, though, that Morgan’s challenge on Carlo Tizzano was legal, allowing Keenan and the rest of the squad to celebrate a 29-26 victory.

The first half of the Irishman’s tour had been heavily disrupted by injury and illness but he could revel in a moment that will live long in the memory.

“It’s a bit surreal,” Keenan admitted. “It was a class moment. It was off the back of two minutes of phase attack, the lads digging deep.

“It meant the world to myself and everybody that was out there, the 23, the lads who weren’t playing, the backroom staff, the 50,000 Lions supporters out there and everyone at home. It’s a really special moment.

open image in gallery Hugo Keenan of the British & Irish Lions celebrates after scoring the winning try ( AP )

“To be honest, once I saw the clearout, I was pretty confident. I don’t think there was any foul play in it and I was confident that the refs would make the right call. It was just relief, I’m delighted and ecstatic that we got over the line. A cool moment.”

The Lions were rocked by a brilliant start from Australia that saw them power into a 23-5 lead ten minutes before half time with Tommy Freeman’s yellow card proving costly.

Tries from Tom Curry and Huw Jones, however, allowed the tourists to peg back their hosts before the interval and set up their late snatching of victory.

“We knew the first half hadn’t gone to plan at all but we had shifted the momentum and we had what we needed in the changing room in the belief of the coaches,” Keenan explained. “[Head coach Andy Farrell] really emphasised that. I don’t think we ever got too worried out there.

“It was unbelievable walking around the stadium. My parents were there, my brother, my uncle and aunt, my girlfriend. I’ve about 10 friends over from Ireland who have spent a bomb to be here but they are all saying it is absolutely worth it.

open image in gallery Hugo Keenan’s 80th-minute try saw the Lions claim a series victory ( PA Wire )

“The Lions is the pinnacle for a Britain and Ireland rugby player, and to win a series is incredibly special. It’s there or thereabouts. I’m absolutely delighted and it is extra special to do it with such a good bunch and so many familiar faces in the crowd.”