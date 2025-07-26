Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
When do the Lions play next v Australia? Date, kick-off times and how to watch on TV and online

The Lions rallied late to snatch a memorable win in Melbourne to secure the series win over Australia with one Test remaining

Harry Latham-Coyle
In Melbourne
Saturday 26 July 2025 13:25 BST
Hugo Keenan’s 80th-minute try saw the Lions claim a series victory (David Davies/PA)
The British and Irish Lions secured an iconic series victory with a dramatic 29-26 win over Australia in Melbourne.

Hugo Keenan struck in the last minute to clinch a 2-0 score before the last Test in Sydney next week.

The quadrennial trip produced a memorable Test after the Wallabies rallied after defeat in Brisbane to push the tourists all the way at the MCG following a fiery first-half display.

First formed in 1888, the Lions brings together the best rugby players in Britain and Ireland to take on the three Southern Hemisphere giants (New Zealand, Australia and South Africa) in turn at four year intervals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tour and the next match for Andy Farrell’s men.

Full schedule

All matches kick off at 11am BST unless stated

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action live on Sky Sports, the broadcast partner of the British and Irish Lions. A live stream will be available for subscribers via Sky Go and NOW.

