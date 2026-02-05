England given major injury scare on eve of Six Nations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has given England an injury scare ahead of their Six Nations opener against Wales after failing to finish training on Thursday.

Feyi-Waboso started the session at the squad’s training base in Bagshot but pulled out with an unspecified leg issue and the extent of the damage is being assessed by medics.

The 23-year-old is one of England’s main danger men with his explosive carrying and electric footwork earning a comparison with cross-code great Jason Robinson from assistant coach Kevin Sinfield during the autumn.

“The only slight concern we have is Manny. He pulled up at the end of training, at the very end,” defence coach Richard Wigglesworth said.

“His leg’s sore, there was nothing specific and he walked off. There was nothing much to it, but he did miss the last 60 seconds of training so we’re waiting to investigate that a little bit more.”

If Feyi-Waboso is ruled out of Wales’ visit to Allianz Stadium on Saturday, the versatile and experienced Elliot Daly would be the most likely replacement on the right wing.

open image in gallery Immanuel Feyi-Waboso impressed for England in the autumn ( PA Wire )

Feyi-Waboso missed the 2025 Six Nations after undergoing shoulder surgery but made his comeback against the USA during the summer tour and then started all four autumn Tests, scoring tries against Fiji and Argentina.

He has accumulated seven tries in his 13 Tests with his running threat making him one of the first names on the teamsheet. Henry Arundell starts on the left wing.

England will be led into Saturday’s Twickenham showdown by Jamie George, who deputises for Maro Itoje after the regular captain was named on the bench having missed some of the pre-tournament training camp in Girona to attend the funeral of his mother Florence.

George was skipper for 2024 when England won five of their 12 Tests – a sequence that included a string of narrow defeats, including three to New Zealand – and is delighted to take charge once again.

open image in gallery Jamie George is excited to be England captain once again ( PA Wire )

“Brilliant and unexpected. I didn’t ever see that happening again after our tour to Argentina in the summer,” said George, who will retire after the 2027 World Cup.

“It’s a privilege. I love this job, it’s the best thing in the world being able to do this. It’s for one week and one week only so I’m making the most of it.

“Maro’s the captain of this team. It’s his team and he’s doing an unbelievable job, so I feel responsibility, as you should, to make sure you get it right.”

Crisis-hit Wales are such outsiders to triumph at Twickenham that England can be backed at 1/66 and while George admits it is a “free swing” for Steve Tandy’s side, he insists his team are embracing the expectation generated by winning 11 successive Tests.

“I’ve been around too long not to lean into being favourites” George added. “The elephant in the room – we’ve been in good form recently. We haven’t shied away from it.”