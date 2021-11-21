Ireland vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby latest score and updates from autumn international today
Follow all the action from the game in Dublin as Ireland attempt to complete a clean sweep of autumn wins
Ireland are taking on Argentina today in their final match of the autumn international series hoping to back-up that stunning performance against New Zealand last weekend with another victory. Ireland thrashed Japan 60-5 before their 29-20 win over the All Blacks, and have the chance to make it a clean sweep of wins from their three Test matches in Dublin here.
But Argentina arrive hoping to catch Andy Farrell’s side out, a danger felt by Garry Ringrose, who has pointed to history to back his belief that they simply cannot “hang a hat on” their recent success over the All Blacks. Argentina stormed past Italy last weekend and ought to provide another tough test.
Scrum-half Conor Murray comes in for the injured Jamison Gibson-Park and partners Munster teammate Joey Carbery, who replaces injured captain Johnny Sexton. Centre Robbie Henshaw, an ever-present for the Lions in South Africa, is back in place of Bundee Aki, while Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune bags a second cap on the right wing as Andrew Conway drops out. Follow all the action from the game below, live.
Player to watch - Julian Montoya
Argentina have a mighty fine captain of their own, of course. Julian Montoya has taken Agustin Creevy’s mantle and arguably expanded upon it, pushing for recognition as perhaps the most complete hooker in the world with a string of star-turns both for the Pumas and at Leicester. Sharp over the ball, strong through contact and canny at the back of a maul, if Argentina are going to produce what would be an upset at the Aviva then you would suspect Montoya may be at the heart of it.
Player to watch - James Ryan
Let’s take a moment to focus on the stand-in Ireland captain. James Ryan leads Ireland from the second row this afternoon and will bring to an end a year of ups and downs internationally for the lock.
It would have been virtually inconceivable two years ago that Ryan would fail to make a British and Irish Lions selection that eventually included six locks, but an ill-timed dip in form and some mild doubts over his physicality were enough to count Ryan out of Warren Gatland’s travelling party for South Africa.
Yet Ryan, perhaps with a point to prove was utterly outstanding in victory over New Zealand and will be hoping to continue his resurgent form this afternoon as captain.
Ireland arrive
Player to watch - Lucio Cinti
Argentina aren’t short of outside backs at the moment and they appear to have unearthed another gem in Lucio Cinti. Bound for London Irish and the conclusion of this Autumn Nations Series, the long-striding Cinti was one of a group of Youth Olympics gold medallists who helped power an excellent Argentina Sevens outfit to bronze in Tokyo this summer, with Ignacio Mendy and Marcos Moneta similarly making huge impacts in Japan.
Cinti, who can also play in the centres, should develop nicely at the Brentford Community Stadium, where London Irish have recruited a little group of South Americans including former Pumas captain Agustin Creevy. Argentina often look at their best when playing with a certain vibrancy and this is an exceptionally attacking backline that might relish an open contest if Ireland are willing to dance.
Player to watch - Joey Carbery
It is a big day for Carbery, making only his ninth Ireland start in the absence of the injured skipper Johnny Sexton. After such injury woe it would be great to see such a talented fly-half get a real clear run over the next couple of years. He’ll have a chance against an Argentina defence that can at times leave spaces to exploit and an opposite number still figuring out his game at fly-half.
“I never worked with him when he had his best [form], so I’m still learning about Joey myself,” said Ireland attack coach Mike Catt of Carbery.
“But over the summer and the past three or four weeks we’ve had together, him and Harry [Byrne] and Johnny have been exceptional in how they’ve progressed, in how they’ve helped each other and how they’re competing against each other for those spots.
“It’s a very, very healthy environment for that to happen. [Carbery’s] hopefully going to get a few opportunities today to really do what he’s good at and go out and enjoy himself.”
Ireland begin to build
It’s been a largely encouraging year for Andy Farrell, with the head coach’s vision for his version of Ireland beginning to crystallise as he looks to build towards 2023. It always looked a tough job in Dublin, following a figure as influential and particular as Joe Schmidt, but Ireland have now won seven straight and have every chance of finishing the autumn unbeaten with another win this afternoon.
Joey Carbery’s return to fitness and form is a particular boon for the Ireland head coach, and Farrell has begun to blend youth and experience effectively. There is plenty to be optimistic about, certainly.
5 talking points as Ireland aim to keep winning run going in Argentina clash
The Irish are seeking an eighth straight win following a statement victory over New Zealand.
Team News - Argentina
The visitors, meanwhile, make three changes from their win over Italy last weekend. Mario Ledesma has gone for a back five reshuffle of his own with Guido Petti and Santiago Grondona called in to the side and Marcos Kremer shifting into the back row having provided locking timber last time out.
Santiago Carreras is allowed another chance to develop at fly-half but Santiago Cordero is absent, allowing Olympic sevens star Lucio Cinti to start on the left wing. Cordero’s younger brother Facundo, blessed with similarly savage stepping feet, could make his debut in the back three from the bench.
Team News - Ireland
Kick-off in Dublin is still a little while away, but there’s a bit of early team news to get to with Ireland forced into a late change. Jack Conan has been ruled out through injury which necessitates a back row reshuffle - Caelan Doris, so impressive in that win over the All Blacks last weekend, moves to his preferred number eight slot with Peter O’Mahony promoted to the starting side at six. The long-limbed Ryan Baird comes on to the bench.
The headline news from Ireland’s selection on Friday had been the inclusion of Robbie Henshaw, finally ready to make a first appearance of the season and replacing Bundee Aki, who has an injury. Similarly stricken are Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park so Andy Farrell’s swaps his Leinster half-backs for a Munster pairing in Conor Murray and Joey Carbery.
Robert Baloucoune gets an opportunity to impress on the right wing, while Andrew Porter continues at loosehead as Ireland try and maximise the impact of their pair of outstanding props, with Tadhg Furlong on the tighthead.
Ireland vs Argentina
Ireland vs Argentina
Today’s encounter is the final match of an Autumn Nation Series that properly came to life yesterday with a group of gripping fixtures and plenty of twists and turns. Can Argentina and Ireland sign off their autumns with something equally spectacular at the Aviva Stadium?
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies