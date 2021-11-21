James Lowe warms up before kick-off (Getty Images)

Ireland are taking on Argentina today in their final match of the autumn international series hoping to back-up that stunning performance against New Zealand last weekend with another victory. Ireland thrashed Japan 60-5 before their 29-20 win over the All Blacks, and have the chance to make it a clean sweep of wins from their three Test matches in Dublin here.

But Argentina arrive hoping to catch Andy Farrell’s side out, a danger felt by Garry Ringrose, who has pointed to history to back his belief that they simply cannot “hang a hat on” their recent success over the All Blacks. Argentina stormed past Italy last weekend and ought to provide another tough test.

Scrum-half Conor Murray comes in for the injured Jamison Gibson-Park and partners Munster teammate Joey Carbery, who replaces injured captain Johnny Sexton. Centre Robbie Henshaw, an ever-present for the Lions in South Africa, is back in place of Bundee Aki, while Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune bags a second cap on the right wing as Andrew Conway drops out. Follow all the action from the game below, live.