Ireland vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Latest updates as hosts look to bounce back against Pumas
Andy Farrell’s side were beaten at home for the first time in more than three years last weekend
Ireland will be hoping to bounce back from a first home defeat since the 2021 Six Nations as they host Argentina in Dublin as the Autumn Nations Series continues.
Andy Farrell’s side were beaten by New Zealand last Friday after producing a strangely sloppy performance, and face another significant challenge against a Pumas side in flying form. Farrell has made minimal changes to his starting line-up as he backs his experienced squad to go again and correct the errors of a week ago.
Argentina are overseen by former Leinster player and coach Felipe Contepomi, who has enjoyed an excellent year since stepping up to a head coaching role. The Pumas pushed South Africa for the title to the final weekend of the Rugby Championship and thrashed an ever-improving Italy in their November opener last Saturday. Can they cause a shock here?
Follow all the latest from the Aviva Stadium in our live blog below:
Ireland vs Argentina talking points: Can hosts bounce back?
The All Blacks defeat was a sour start to the autumn for Ireland. Following a big billing and plenty of expectation, a capacity Aviva Stadium crowd was largely subdued as the below-par hosts slipped to a first home loss in more than three years. Ireland are determined to bounce back – and have a track record of doing so. Only once during the reign of head coach Farrell, which spans 51 games, have they been beaten twice in a row: defeats to Wales and France at the start of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.
Ireland ready for Argentina after All Blacks loss let people down – Andy Farrell
Andy Farrell believes taking on Argentina will be the “perfect” test of Ireland’s character after they “let a few people down” during a deflating defeat to the All Blacks.
The Six Nations champions were dealt a reality check at the start of their autumn campaign when New Zealand capitalised on a raft of errors to become the first visiting team to triumph in Dublin in more than three years.
Head coach Farrell has kept faith with 14 of the 15 players who started the underwhelming 23-13 loss as his side prepare to host a dangerous Pumas side at the Aviva Stadium.
Ireland ready for Argentina after All Blacks loss let people down – Andy Farrell
Head coach Farrell has kept faith with 14 of the 15 players who started the underwhelming 23-13 loss.
Argentina recall Pablo Matera
Argentina have recalled flanker Pablo Matera as part of three changes to their starting XV for Friday’s Autumn Nations Series match against Ireland in Dublin.
Vice-captain Matera, who was suspended for last week’s 50-18 win over Italy, and lock Guido Petti replace Santiago Grondona and Franco Molina in the Pumas’ forward pack.
Matias Moroni comes in at inside centre for Matias Orlando in the other alteration, while there is no place in the match-day squad for Connacht back Santiago Cordero.
Cordero came off the bench to score the fifth of Argentina’s seven tries during their record win over the Azzurri in Udine.
Cian Healy set to equal Ireland cap record as Robbie Henshaw recalled to take on Argentina
Cian Healy is set to move alongside Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s most-capped international after being named among the replacements for the clash with Argentina.
Leinster prop Healy, who made his debut against Australia in November 2009, will win his 133rd Test cap, if he comes off the bench at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Centre Robbie Henshaw has been selected ahead of Bundee Aki in the only change to Andy Farrell’s starting XV following last week’s 23-13 loss to New Zealand.
Cian Healy set to equal Ireland cap record as Robbie Henshaw recalled for Argentina
The 37-year-old prop is set to match Brian O’Driscoll’s tally when he makes his 133th appearance
Ireland vs Argentina LIVE
A very good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the opening match of another blockbuster weekend of Autumn Nations Series rugby action.
Ireland return to the Aviva Stadium a week on from a first defeat at the venue for three and a half years hoping to correct the errors made against New Zealand. But watch out for a visiting Argentina side who continued their impressive year so far with a 50-18 drubbing of Italy in Udine in their November opener.
Kick off is at 8.10pm GMT.
