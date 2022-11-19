Ireland vs Australia LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from autumn international in Dublin
The Wallabies take on Andy Farrell’s world No 1-ranked team for the first time since 2018
Ireland will aim to finish their autumn internationals in style as they welcome Australia to Dublin on Saturday evening.
Victories over South Africa and Fiji have continued a sensational year for Ireland, adding to their historic summer tour series win over New Zealand, and Andy Farrell will be desperate to finish the autumn with a perfect record.
They face a wounded Wallabies side - literally, as they battle a slew of injuries, and figuratively, with a narrow opening win over Scotland having given way to a one-point loss to France and a first-ever defeat to Italy.
Farrell has brought his big guns back into the line-up after they were largely rested for the slightly underwhelming win over Fiji a week ago, and victory over a side that Ireland have beaten in four of the last five fixtures between the teams - albeit with the most recent contest coming in 2018 - will be the expectation in Dublin.
Follow the latest action from the autumn international between Ireland and Australia below, following the conclusion of England vs the All Blacks:
England 6-17 New Zealand, 44 minutes
Away goes Manu Tuilagi! A delightful delay from Marcus Smith to put the centre into a gap and Tuilagi charges to within five metres.
A brave, technically sound tackle to halt him, but England have a penalty.
Luke Cowan-Dickie taps it quickly!
England 6-17 New Zealand, 43 minutes
Another penalty for the home side. Jack Nowell taps back a high kick and Ardie Savea can’t resist swiping his paw through the cookie jar with the lid left slightly open. Mathieu Raynal whistles him for arriving at the side; England kick codwn to the New Zealand 22.
PENALTY! ENGLAND 6-17 New Zealand (Marcus Smith penalty, 42 minutes)
Smith strikes cleanly through the back of the ball.
England 3-17 New Zealand, 41 minutes
New Zealand hoist Brodie Retallick to take the restart, which tumbles down just outside the New Zealand 22.
Joy right away for England - a breakdown penalty won by Tom Curry. Owen Farrell looks towards the posts, but he won’t be the one to kick it - that leg issue is sufficiently bothersome to necessitate a switch of kicker to Marcus Smith, who is also very proficient from the tee.
Second half
Owen Farrell doesn’t appear to be moving totally freely, but the England captain has the ball in his hands and is ready to restart the action.
It looks like the 46 who started the match remain for the start of the second 40 mintues. Off we go!
H/T: England 3-17 New Zealand
Will Eddie Jones stick or twist? We’ll see if Owen Farrell’s leg is anything more than just some discomfort, but England’s midfield hasn’t quite clicked so far. Jones has both Guy Porter and Henry Slade on the bench - might there also be merit in moving Freddie Steward to the wing to counter New Zealand’s cross-kick heavy strategy? Slade performed impressively at full back off the bench last week, admittedly in very different circumstances.
More of the same will suit New Zealand. It’s been good from the All Blacks so far. The players are beginning to make their way back out there.
H/T: England 3-17 New Zealand
It’s been a pretty difficult half for Jack van Poortvliet. New Zealand look to have targeted the scrum-half, with their loose forwards hard up around the corner and in his face whenever they can, and England not doing a great job at protecting their nine.
This, though, was not entirely Van Poortvliet’s fault. England started that tail pod so far back that it telegraphed a back ball, with only one passing option. A smart plucking with the tweezers from Dalton Papali’i, and New Zealand were away.
H/T: England 3-17 New Zealand
England are rather fortunate not to be further behind after a first half which the All Blacks largely controlled. New Zealand have looked dangerous every time they’ve had the ball, using their physicality in the tight to knock England back and force errors which have come rather too readily for Eddie Jones’ liking.
The hosts squandered their two best chances deep in New Zealand territory and, having promised an energetic start, the manner in which the opening try was surrendered to Dalton Papali’i will not please Jones at all.
HALF TIME! ENGLAND 3-17 NEW ZEALAND
PENALTY! England 3-17 NEW ZEALAND (Jordie Barrett penalty, 41 minutes)
Jordie Barrett closes the half with three more New Zealand points.
