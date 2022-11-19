(Getty Images)

Ireland will aim to finish their autumn internationals in style as they welcome Australia to Dublin on Saturday evening.

Victories over South Africa and Fiji have continued a sensational year for Ireland, adding to their historic summer tour series win over New Zealand, and Andy Farrell will be desperate to finish the autumn with a perfect record.

They face a wounded Wallabies side - literally, as they battle a slew of injuries, and figuratively, with a narrow opening win over Scotland having given way to a one-point loss to France and a first-ever defeat to Italy.

Farrell has brought his big guns back into the line-up after they were largely rested for the slightly underwhelming win over Fiji a week ago, and victory over a side that Ireland have beaten in four of the last five fixtures between the teams - albeit with the most recent contest coming in 2018 - will be the expectation in Dublin.

Follow the latest action from the autumn international between Ireland and Australia below, following the conclusion of England vs the All Blacks: