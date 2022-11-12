(PA)

Ireland host Fiji this afternoon having showcased why they are the number one side in the world with well-fought win over world champions South Africa last weekend. They beat the Springboks 19-16 in a close encounter that saw the sides tied 6-6 at half-time.

Ireland then took the lead with tries from Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen in the second half before the Springboks responded through Franco Mostert and Kurt-Lee Arendse. Yet, Johnny Sexton’s third successful penalty kick secured a hard-fought victory for Ireland.

Andy Farrell has been forced to make wholesale changes to his team ahead of the visit of Fiji, with a further Test against Australia to come next weekend. The Ireland head coach has called on those coming into his side to make the most of the opportunity, with the World Cup now less than 12 months away.

Fiji, meanwhile, were beaten 28-12 by Scotland at Murrayfield and face a tough ask against the world’s top sides, even though Ireland have been forced into those changes. Fiji head coach Fern Cotter has talked down the prospect shocking the hosts, suggesting the game is a learning exercise opposed to a genuine contest.

Follow the action as Ireland take on Fiji in Dublin: