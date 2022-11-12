The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Ireland vs Fiji on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international
Everything you need to know ahead of the Autumn Nations Series fixture
Ireland host Fiji this afternoon in their second of three autumn internationals.
Andy Farrell’s side opened their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a statement win over world champions South Africa last weekend.
Fiji, meanwhile, were beaten 28-12 by Scotland at Murrayfield and face a tough ask against the world’s top sides, even though Ireland have been forced into wholesale changes.
Fiji head coach Fern Cotter has talked down the prospect shocking the hosts, suggesting the game is a learning exercise opposed to a genuine contest.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Ireland vs Fiji?
The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.
How can I watch it?
Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
What is the team news?
Ireland made nine changes to the side that beat South Africa last weekend for Saturday’s visit of Fiji, with centre Robbie Henshaw fit again, Jeremy Loughman handed a debut and fellow prop Tadhg Furlong captaining the side for the first time.
After an injury ruled Henshaw out the day before the 19-16 win over South Africa, the Leinster man gets a run out ahead of the Wallabies test and will partner Stuart McCloskey, whose impressive start last week was cut short by a first half knock.
Jimmy O’Brien, who made an assured debut off the bench in place of McCloskey in Saturday’s bruising encounter, makes his first start at fullback while Leinster team mate Joey Carbery comes in at flyhalf with Johnny Sexton rested.
The sole debut goes to Munster loosehead Loughman, who was called up to last year’s Six Nations squad and travelled on the recent tour to New Zealand. Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney are also given the chance to impress in an otherwise well seasoned pack.
Meanwhile, Vern Cotter has recalled Teti Tela in place of Vilimoni Botitu at fly-half following the 28-12 loss at Murrayfield, while lock Isoa Nasilasila comes in for Temo Mayanavanua.
Seta Tuicuvu moves to full-back to fill the void left by the injured Kini Murimurivalu, giving Jiuta Wainiqolo an opportunity on the right wing.
Startling line-ups
Ireland: J O’Brien, R Baloucoune, R Henshaw, S McCloskey, M Hansen, J Carbery, J Gibson-Park; J Loughman, R Herring, T Furlong, K Treadwell, T Beirne, C Doris, N Timoney, J Conan
Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, T O’Toole, C Prendergast, M Deegan, C Casey, J Crowley, G Ringrose
Fiji: S Tuicuvu; J Wainiqolo, W Nayacalevu, K Ravouvou, V Habosi; T Tela, F Lomani; E Mawi, S Matavesi, M Saulo, I Nasilasila, R L Rotuisolia, A Tuisue, L Botia, V Mata.
Replacements: M Dolokoto, L Natave, L Atalifo, A Ratuniyarawa, J Dyer, S Kuruvoli, B Volavola, A Cocagi
