Ireland and France collide in a mighty meeting of Six Nations title hopefuls as the pair renew their rivalry in Dublin.

The pair have battled for the championship crown in recent years in a series of fascinating encounters, and will again provide an intriguing clash of styles.

Ireland are still in the grand slam hunt after a strong opening to their campaign, overcoming a sticky spell to beat Wales before the second fallow week to continue their perfect start.

But France look set to provide their toughest test as Fabien Galthie’s side look to build on a thrashing of Italy a fortnight ago.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs France?

Ireland vs France is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 8 March at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1.25pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Ireland captain Caelan Doris has been passed fit to return after missing the trip to Wales, though all of Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher and, perhaps most damagingly, Mack Hansen are ruled out. Jamie Osborne, more often a centre or full-back, switches over to the right wing to cover for Hansen’s absence with Garry Ringrose suspended after his sending off in Cardiff. Three members of the matchday 23 will play in Irish colours on home soil for the final time, with all of Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy retiring after this tournament.

France are able to bring Romain Ntamack back after the starting side with the fly half having served his suspension. Thomas Ramos is therefore moved to full-back as part of a backline that also includes a recalled Damian Penaud on the wing. Fabien Galthie persists with a seven forwards to one back bench split, with the septet given extra might by lock Emmanuel Meafou, who has recovered from an illness.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Jamie Osborne; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Ryan Baird; 22 Conor Murray, 23 Jack Crowley.

France XV: 1 Jean Baptiste-Gros, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Mickael Guillard; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Gregory Alldritt; 9 Antoine Dupont, 10 Romain Ntamack; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Yoram Moefana, 13 Pierre-Louis Barassi; 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Cyril Baille, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Emmanuel Meafou, 20 Hugo Auradou, 21 Oscar Jegou, 22 Anthony Jelonch; 23 Maxime Lucu.

Odds

Ireland win 10/11

Draw 25/1

France win 22/19

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.