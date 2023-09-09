Ireland v Romania LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up and Italy vs Namibia latest updates
The No 1 ranked side in the world begin their quest to win the Webb Ellis Cup
Ireland begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Romania with the return of Johnny Sexton.
The veteran fly half hands head coach Andy Farrell a major boost as the world’s No 1-ranked team look to overcome a lopsided draw and a tricky pool to secure glory in France.
Unbeaten in 2023, the Irish will hope to go at least one further than Japan 2019, when a crushing loss to New Zealand ended their hopes in the quarter-finals. But with the All Blacks and hosts France in Pool A, they will have to do it the hard way should they themselves advance from Pool B.
Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux below. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds and the latest tips and odds here.
It looks positively sweltering in Saint Etienne, with the mercury still climbing with most of France roasting this weekend. Handling the heat could be a key theme of the seven fixtures over the next two days - both the All Blacks and France struggled at times last night with their handling.
Italy have a second score - a loose lineout from Namibia with their hooker off, and Paolo Garbisi capitalised with a 25-metre canter to the line. 17-3.
Italy into the lead against Namibia
Today’s opening encounter comes from Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, with two of France and New Zealand’s Pool A foes in action. Namibia took an early lead against Italy through Tiaan Swanepoel’s booming right boot, but the Azzurri have hit back and gone in front with Lorenzo Cannone wiggling his way to the line from the middle of a maul.
Namibia have also lost hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld to the sin bin after a maul offence just prior to Cannone’s score.
Bonjour et bienvenue, tout le monde, to an action-packed second day of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Four fixtures today, with play already underway in Saint-Etienne between Italy and Nambia, all building up to tonight’s mega-clash in Marseille between Argentina and England.
Johnny Sexton returns as Ireland confirm two key absentees for World Cup line-up to face Romania
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will make his first competitive appearance in almost six months after being selected to start Saturday’s Rugby World Cup clash with Romania.
Fly-half Sexton missed his country’s three warm-up matches through suspension, having not played since injuring a groin as Ireland clinched the Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam on March 18.
The 38-year-old, who will retire after the tournament, will partner Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park on his long-awaited comeback in Bordeaux.
The 2023 Rugby World Cup is underway and a lop-sided draw means pools A and B are stacked with much of the world’s heavyweight nations and sees South Africa, Ireland and Scotland all fighting to qualify from the same group.
It also opens up a path for progress on the weaker side of the draw and means two of Wales, Australia, Fiji, England, Argentina and Japan are likely to reach the semi-finals.
Chile make their tournament debut after beating Canada and the USA in Americas qualifying, while Portugal are set to return to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.
