Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton smiles during a training session at the Stade de la Vallee du Cher in Tours, France (AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Romania with the return of Johnny Sexton.

The veteran fly half hands head coach Andy Farrell a major boost as the world’s No 1-ranked team look to overcome a lopsided draw and a tricky pool to secure glory in France.

Unbeaten in 2023, the Irish will hope to go at least one further than Japan 2019, when a crushing loss to New Zealand ended their hopes in the quarter-finals. But with the All Blacks and hosts France in Pool A, they will have to do it the hard way should they themselves advance from Pool B.

