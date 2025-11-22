Ireland take on South Africa in Dublin ( PA Archive )

Ireland and South Africa collide as the Springboks seek a first win in Dublin under Rassie Erasmus.

The back-to-back world champions have conquered just about every shore under their head coach over the last seven years but are yet to beat Ireland in Ireland, and were also beaten in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris. South Africa have shown their strength and depth in the last two weeks as red cards were overcome against France and Italy, but know that Ireland will provide another stiff challenge as they near the end of a long year of international action.

This feels a big day for the hosts, too, as they bid to disprove a few assumptions over an ageing side. Can Andy Farrell’s squad still match it with the best teams in the world? There is a renewed sense of optimism around them after an encouraging performance against Australia, with Sam Prendergast backed again at fly half for this tussle.

Follow all of the latest from the Quilter Nations Series clash with our live blog below: