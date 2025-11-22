Ireland vs South Africa live: Springboks seek rare win in Dublin in huge international clash
Can Ireland prove that they can still mix it with the best as they host the world champions?
Ireland and South Africa collide as the Springboks seek a first win in Dublin under Rassie Erasmus.
The back-to-back world champions have conquered just about every shore under their head coach over the last seven years but are yet to beat Ireland in Ireland, and were also beaten in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris. South Africa have shown their strength and depth in the last two weeks as red cards were overcome against France and Italy, but know that Ireland will provide another stiff challenge as they near the end of a long year of international action.
This feels a big day for the hosts, too, as they bid to disprove a few assumptions over an ageing side. Can Andy Farrell’s squad still match it with the best teams in the world? There is a renewed sense of optimism around them after an encouraging performance against Australia, with Sam Prendergast backed again at fly half for this tussle.
Follow all of the latest from the Quilter Nations Series clash with our live blog below:
The narrative Ireland can prove wrong by beating the Springboks
This feels a sizeable day for Ireland as they look to disprove a few narratives around their decline. Can they still mix it with the top teams? We may well find out this evening...
Ireland vs South Africa live
Well this should be fun. Ireland and South Africa collide in a massive meeting in the Quilter Nations Series as the Springboks look to continue their unbeaten run and secure a first win in Dublin under Rassie Erasmus. The back-to-back world champions have shown their strength in the last two weeks in overcoming first-half red cards to beat France and Italy, but an Irish side bouncing after thrashing Australia will provide a tough test.
Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 5.40pm GMT.
