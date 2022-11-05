Ireland vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international
Andy Farrell’s side are aiming to lay down a marker against the Springboks ahead of a World Cup rematch next year
Ireland will look to lay down a further marker of their World Cup ambitions as they host holders South Africa in their first autumn international in Dublin today.
It’s been five years since the nations last met, with Ireland running out as 38-3 winners in 2017, but they will also meet again in next year’s World Cup pool stage.
Ireland are still fresh from an historic series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand last summer and will be among the favourites in France next year. They are building a formidable reputation under Andy Farrell and have become one of the most reliable sides in world rugby.
The Springboks aren’t quite as fearsome as the side that lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy in 201, and failed to capture the Rugby Championship this year as New Zealand prevailed, but they will still offer a huge test and today’s meeting could help set the tone for that battle next year.
Follow all the action as Ireland face reigning world champions South Africa in Dublin with our blog, following the conclusion of Wales vs New Zealand:
Wales 23-36 New Zealand, 56 minutes
A few changes in the last few minutes. Intriguing lock/back row prospect Christ Tshiunza is on for Wales after an eye-catching start to the season for Exeter, while Ofa Tu’ungafasi has replaced Ethan de Groot in the New Zealand front row.
Tshiunza’s lineout take leads to an offside penalty against the All Blacks.
TRY! Wales 23-36 NEW ZEALAND (Aaron Smith, 53 minutes)
An audacious dummy from Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith is in for his second!
It’s a try-a-minute all of a sudden! New Zealand swiftly win the ball back deep in Welsh territory, and Savea produces a trademark exaggerated feint, hurling the ball up to his shoulder but no further, with Nicky Smith buying every bit of it.
The replacement prop grabs an ankle, but Savea’s offload sends in his scrum-half for another gleeful leap for the line.
TRY! WALES 23-29 New Zealand (Justin Tipuric try, 52 minutes)
Wayne Barnes’ can’t see an obvious knock on from either Priestland or Tipuric - the try stands!
That’s a big call. It looked, to me, like Tipuric never quite actually gathered the ball as he stooped to pick it up, using the turf to take some sort of control of it as he slid over before losing it again. But it was a try on the field, and TMO Brian MacNeice is content enough - Wales are right back in it!
Try? Justin Tipuric collects and dives over but is there a knock-on in the build-up?
A box kick from Tomos Williams spills free from the arms of Richie Mo’unga and Rhys Priestland, jostling in the air, before Tipuric tries to scoop and score. There’s a suspicion that both might have gone forward from Welsh hands - the officials will have a look...
Wales 16-29 New Zealand, 50 minutes
New Zealand have generally been pretty loose from Wales’ restarts today, and the All Blacks again grant the hosts possession after the game gets back underway.
TRY! Wales 16-29 NEW ZEALAND (Aaron Smith try, 47 minutes)
A sensational solo score from Aaron Smith!
That is a piece of brilliance from the veteran scrum-half, not a noted sniper but pinpoint here. New Zealand have an advantage and the Welsh fringe defenders are guilty of getting their eyes up early to those outside Smith, allowing him a chance to dance between them. Tommy Reffell and Dillon Lewis are left clutching at air.
Louis Rees-Zammit should grab in the backfield, but Smith darts off the right foot, jinking by the last defender and racing away from a retreating Alun Wyn Jones to slide in by the posts.
PENALTY! WALES 16-22 New Zealand (Gareth Anscombe penalty, 46 minutes)
Another simple one for Gareth Anscombe to close the gap further.
Wales 13-22 New Zealand, 44 minutes
Penalty to Wales as the crowd’s energy lifts. Rhys Priestland rather wastes the advantage with a curious little stabbed grubber - back for a kick at goal.
Wales 13-22 New Zealand, 43 minutes
Loose from New Zealand, and excellent attacking position for Wales! Aaron Smith throws a horrible skudder of a pass, Shannon Frizell knocking on at his ankles, and Taulupe Faletau ensures Tomos Williams’ fly-hack is a good’un, snatching the shoelaces of Beauden Barrett and rolling the New Zealand full-back into touch.
Wales 13-22 New Zealand, 42 minutes
Each side feels the other out with a series of early second-half carries. A ball breaks favourably for Aaron Smith, who lifts a delicate box kick over the top, but Gareth Anscombe safely deals with a high hop, surviving Jordie Barrett’s tackle and allowing his teammates to clear.
