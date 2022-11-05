Ireland are looking to build on their historic series victory in New Zealand earlier this year (AP)

Ireland will look to lay down a further marker of their World Cup ambitions as they host holders South Africa in their first autumn international in Dublin today.

It’s been five years since the nations last met, with Ireland running out as 38-3 winners in 2017, but they will also meet again in next year’s World Cup pool stage.

Ireland are still fresh from an historic series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand last summer and will be among the favourites in France next year. They are building a formidable reputation under Andy Farrell and have become one of the most reliable sides in world rugby.

The Springboks aren’t quite as fearsome as the side that lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy in 201, and failed to capture the Rugby Championship this year as New Zealand prevailed, but they will still offer a huge test and today’s meeting could help set the tone for that battle next year.

Follow all the action as Ireland face reigning world champions South Africa in Dublin with our blog, following the conclusion of Wales vs New Zealand: