Ireland play host to France on Saturday (2:15pm, ITV1), looking to take a big step towards Six Nations immortality.

Should they win, Simon Easterby’s side would all but wrap up the Grand Slam and an unprecedented third consecutive Six Nations title after wins over England, Scotland and Wales preceded this match. With only Italy left to play, the Irish know France are the more stubborn opponents and the ones to potentially end their desire for a Grand Slam.

The game is effectively a title decider with the French, who head into the match on the back of a dominant and controlled 73-24 win over Italy, still in the race for top spot, but needing a decisive victory to take the championship battle down to the final week.

France opened their campaign with a crushing 43-0 win over Wales with two tries apiece from Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey but they were defeated 26-25 by England in their second outing.

This should be a fine clash and betting sites have Ireland as the slight favourites to succeed at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland vs France betting preview: Irish Grand Slam to move closer

It’s difficult to look past Ireland as the team to come out on top in Dublin. They’re are home and have won all three of their Six Nations matches so far, securing the Triple Crown in the process.

England gave the Irish a few issues, only for Ireland to pull clear in the second half to win 27-22. They then saw off Scotland 32-18 and Wales 27-18, with the latter arguably asking the most questions of the reigning 6N champions.

France are a step up on all three of those teams. They’re aggressive and like to play fast and direct rugby which will challenge the Irish defence.

Rugby betting sites have them at 6/5 to come away with the victory while Ireland are a best-price of 5/6 and favoured by one point on the handicap.

The bookies expect a tight game, but Ireland have won their last two Six Nations matches against France, including their most recent by a margin of 21 points, 38-17 last year in Marseille.

That win was Ireland’s largest victory over France in over 100 years but they have only won three consecutive games against France once previously in the Six Nations era.

Ireland vs France prediction 1: Ireland to win by 6-10 points - 11/2 William Hill

Bielle-Biarrey to star for French

Though France may not manage to best the Irish away from home, they’ll give it a good go and certainly have enough quality players to hurt them.

French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey has notched up nine direct try involvements in the 2025 Championship with five tries and four assists.

It is already the joint-most by any player in a single edition of the Six Nations and the outright most by any French player showing just how well he is playing.

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont needs just one more involvement to join Bielle-Biarrey on nine (he has two tries and six assists) and betting apps price the French skipper at 15/8 to score at anytime.

Ireland vs France prediction 2: Bielle-Biarrey anytime tryscorer - 13/10 BoyleSports

