Ireland vs Wales LIVE: Six Nations rugby line-ups and team news ahead of opener in Dublin
Follow all the action live from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin
Follow all the action as Ireland and Wales kick-off the 2022 edition of the Six Nations.
Andy Farrell’s side head into the championship in tremendous form after a clean sweep of their autumn series internationals, including a momentous 29-20 victory over New Zealand. Farrell’s only change to the backline sees Mack Hansen debut on the wing, with the head coach effusive in his praise for the Australian-born 23-year-old. “He’s a smart rugby player,” Farrel said. “He makes things happen.” Johnny Sexton will captain the side while an imposing Leinster dominated pack are likely to prove a force difficult for Wales to withstand.
Wales are suffering from a number of notable absences, with senior players Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny, George North and Taulupe Faletau all ruled out. It leaves Wayne Pivac’s side as clear underdogs, although the head coach insists the odds that lack of pressure will work to Wales’s benefit. “Where we are with the bookies is the same position we were in last year,” he said. “Everything to gain and nothing to lose. That’s the attitude.”
Follow all the latest updates from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin:
Ireland vs Wales
We’ll have a closer dig through the two teams in a bit, but this is a classic Six Nations fixture to kick us off, and there is plenty that catches the eye.
Here are some of the big talking points:
Six Nations opener presents a tough start for reigning champions Wales
Kingdom of the North
And the on-field action won’t be bad, either. The autumn was one of great positives for most of our competing nations, capitalising on weary Southern Hemisphere foes but producing a string of statement performances. Ireland and France felled the All Blacks, England went unbeaten and both Scotland and Wales put away Australia, and sage heads say that this could be the most hard-fought edition of this grand old tournament yet.
“It could be the most competitive and open Six Nations in history,” posited Italian head coach Kieran Crowley from Rome at last week’s launch. “Everyone is looking strong. You look at the results from November and the best rugby is being played in the Northern Hemisphere.”
Ireland vs Wales
There is still more than an hour and a half until it all gets underway at the Aviva Stadium, but there are a few early birds who have filed past the filling taverns for Dublin’s chief rugby amphitheatre. There is little like a Six Nations city on matchday, and plenty of those of a Welsh persuasion have travelled to to add red streaks to the green sea. With fans free to flock and frolic with greater freedom than at any point in the last two years this should be a spectacular tournament...
The Six Nations is back - and maybe better than ever.
Open the turnstiles and ready your voices - the Six Nations is here! 23 long months since fans were last permitted to attend rugby’s most storied annual championship, it returns in all its technicolour glory with renewed vitality and verve. Rugby in the northern hemisphere has rarely, if ever, been better and with five genuine contenders for the crown, the tournament proper looks set to return with a bang.
Where better to begin than Dublin for a clash between fancied Ireland, looking to build on an outstanding autumn, and a wounded Wales, without a host of stars as they look to defend the title they improbably secured last year.
We’ll have all the thrills, spills and action over the next month or so as destination of the 2022 Six Nations is decided - and this could be a tournament for the ages.
Ireland vs Wales: Key info
The game will kick off at 2.15pm GMT at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and ITV Sport will air the game live in the UK, with S4C also providing coverage in Wales. Ireland are the favourites:
Ireland – 1/7
Wales – 9/2
Draw – 25/1
Wales team
Starting XV: Wales: 15. Liam Williams 14. Johnny McNicholl 13. Josh Adams 12. Nick Tompkins 11. Louis Rees-Zammit 10. Dan Biggar 9. Tomos Williams 1. Wyn Jones 2. Ryan Elias 3. Tomas 4. Will Rowlands 5. Adam Beard 6. Ellis Jenkins 7. Taine Basham 8. Aaron Wainwright.
Replacements: 16. Dewi Lake 17. Gareth Thomas 18. Dillon Lewis 19. Seb Davies 20. Ross Moriarty 21. Gareth Davies 22. Callum Sheedy 23. Owen Watkin.
Ireland team
Starting XV: 15. Hugo Keenan 14. Andrew Conway 13. Garry Ringrose 12. Bundee Aki 11. Mack Hansen 10. Johnny Sexton 9. Jamison Gibson Park 1. Andrew Porter 2. Ronan Kelleher 3. Tadhg Furlong 4. Tadhg Beirne 5. James Ryan 6. Caelan Doris 7. Josh van der Flier 8. Jack Conan.
Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan 17. Cian Healy 18. Finlay Bealham 19. Ryan Baird 20. Peter O’Mahony 21. Conor Murray 22. Joey Carbery 23. James Hume.
Six Nations: Ireland vs Wales
Welcome along to live coverage of the opening Six Nations match of the championship, between Ireland and Wales in Dublin.
Wales may be the reigning champions but they travel across the Irish Sea as slight underdogs after Ireland’s stellar autumn campaign in which Andy Farrell’s side took down the All Blacks in a clean sweep of victories. Wales also carry plenty of injuries with Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny, George North and Taulupe Faletau all ruled out.
Follow all the action as it happens.
