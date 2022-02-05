✕ Close Six Nations: Eddie Jones says Scotland carry burden of being 'red-hot favourites'

Follow all the action as Ireland and Wales kick-off the 2022 edition of the Six Nations.

Andy Farrell’s side head into the championship in tremendous form after a clean sweep of their autumn series internationals, including a momentous 29-20 victory over New Zealand. Farrell’s only change to the backline sees Mack Hansen debut on the wing, with the head coach effusive in his praise for the Australian-born 23-year-old. “He’s a smart rugby player,” Farrel said. “He makes things happen.” Johnny Sexton will captain the side while an imposing Leinster dominated pack are likely to prove a force difficult for Wales to withstand.

Wales are suffering from a number of notable absences, with senior players Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny, George North and Taulupe Faletau all ruled out. It leaves Wayne Pivac’s side as clear underdogs, although the head coach insists the odds that lack of pressure will work to Wales’s benefit. “Where we are with the bookies is the same position we were in last year,” he said. “Everything to gain and nothing to lose. That’s the attitude.”

Follow all the latest updates from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin: