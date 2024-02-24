Ireland v Wales LIVE: Six Nations build-up and updates from the Aviva Stadium

✕ Close Six Nations: Full Contact trailer

Following victories over France and Italy, Ireland are on the path to a Six Nations grand slam and hope to take the next step when they host Wales in Dublin this afternoon.

Andy Farrell’s side have been spectacular in the Six Nations so far, opening up their campaign with a 38-17 victory in Marseille before whitewashing the Azzurri 36-0 at the Aviva Stadium. Farrell’s Ireland are bidding to repeat their 2023 clean sweep in this competition and are the big favourites to win against Wales today.

Warren Gatland’s side come to Dublin on the back of consecutive defeats though they have played some encouraging rugby in both losses. The first saw them fight back after shipping 27 first-half points to Scotland only to lose by one before an England comeback ensured Steve Borthwick’s men clinched a 16-14 win over Gatland’s troops last time out.

Knowing he’s facing the strongest team in the Six Nations this year, can ex-Ireland coach Gatland inspire Wales to produce their best rugby and cause a shock in the championship?

Follow all the action from Dublin below plus get the latest odds and tips for Ireland v Wales right here: