Ireland v Wales LIVE: Six Nations build-up and updates from the Aviva Stadium

Andy Farrell’s Ireland search for a third win of the campaign against Warren Gatland’s winless Wales
Following victories over France and Italy, Ireland are on the path to a Six Nations grand slam and hope to take the next step when they host Wales in Dublin this afternoon.
Andy Farrell’s side have been spectacular in the Six Nations so far, opening up their campaign with a 38-17 victory in Marseille before whitewashing the Azzurri 36-0 at the Aviva Stadium. Farrell’s Ireland are bidding to repeat their 2023 clean sweep in this competition and are the big favourites to win against Wales today.
Warren Gatland’s side come to Dublin on the back of consecutive defeats though they have played some encouraging rugby in both losses. The first saw them fight back after shipping 27 first-half points to Scotland only to lose by one before an England comeback ensured Steve Borthwick’s men clinched a 16-14 win over Gatland’s troops last time out.
Knowing he’s facing the strongest team in the Six Nations this year, can ex-Ireland coach Gatland inspire Wales to produce their best rugby and cause a shock in the championship?
Wales line-up
Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Dafydd Jenkins (capt.), 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Sam Costelow; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Nick Tompkins, 13 George North, 14 Josh Adams; 15 Cameron Winnett.
Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Mackenzie Martin; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Mason Grady.
Ireland line-up
Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3.Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony (capt), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Calvin Nash; 15 Ciaran Frawley.
Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Oli Jager, 19 James Ryan, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Jack Conan; 22 Conor Murray, 23 Stuart McCloskey.
Ireland v Wales team news
Ciaran Frawley is given the starting 15 shirt by Andy Farrell in the absence of the injured Hugo Keenan, but Caelan Doris is fit and starts in the back row. There are six forwards on the Ireland bench, including a potential debutant in Oli Jager, who impressed with the Crusaders in New Zealand before a midseason move to Munster, with only Conor Murray and Stuart McCloskey as back replacements.
Sam Costelow returns at fly half for Wales after missing the defeat to England, stepping in for Ioan Lloyd, who drops to the bench. That is the sole change to the starting line-up made by Warren Gatland, with the rest of the 15 intact after a strong first hour at Twickenham.
On the bench, there is a potential debutant in back rower Mackenzie Martin, and Dillon Lewis is primed for his first appearance of the championship after injury to Archie Griffin.
How to watch Ireland vs Wales
Ireland vs Wales is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 24 February at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1.25pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
