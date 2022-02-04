Is Ireland vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations fixture
All you need to know as the tournament gets under way
The Six Nations begins this weekend, with Wales aiming to make it back-to-back titles after a fine tournament last year.
Wayne Pivac’s reigning champions kick off the 2022 competition by travelling to Dublin to take on Ireland, who came third in the last edition of the tournament.
Andy Farrell’s team also began their 2021 campaign with a showdown against the Welsh, who were 21-16 victors in Cardiff on that occasion.
Wales will look to go one better than last year’s title win by achieving a Grand Slam this time around – having been denied the accolade in 2021 when they were edged out by France in a thrilling final game for Pivac and his players.
Here’s all you need to know about today’s match.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 2.15pm GMT at the Aviva Stadium in Belfast.
How can I watch it?
ITV Sport will air the game live in the UK, with S4C also providing coverage in Wales.
Confirmed line-ups
Ireland: 15. Hugo Keenan 14. Andrew Conway 13. Garry Ringrose 12. Bundee Aki 11. Mack Hansen 10. Johnny Sexton 9. Jamison Gibson Park 1. Andrew Porter 2. Ronan Kelleher 3. Tadhg Furlong 4. Tadhg Beirne 5. James Ryan 6. Caelan Doris 7. Josh van der Flier 8. Jack Conan
Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan 17. Cian Healy 18. Finlay Bealham 19. Ryan Baird 20. Peter O’Mahony 21. Conor Murray 22. Joey Carbery 23. James Hume
Wales: 15. Liam Williams 14. Johnny McNicholl 13. Josh Adams 12. Nick Tompkins 11. Louis Rees-Zammit 10. Dan Biggar 9. Tomos Williams 1. Wyn Jones 2. Ryan Elias 3. Tomas 4. Will Rowlands 5. Adam Beard 6. Ellis Jenkins 7. Taine Basham 8. Aaron Wainwright
Replacements: 16. Dewi Lake 17. Gareth Thomas 18. Dillon Lewis 19. Seb Davies 20. Ross Moriarty 21. Gareth Davies 22. Callum Sheedy 23. Owen Watkin
Odds
Ireland – 1/7
Wales – 9/2
Draw – 25/1
