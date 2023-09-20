Is Italy vs Uruguay on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After giving France a fright last week, Uruguay return to Rugby World Cup action with an intriguing encounter with Italy.

Los Teros pushed the hosts much closer than expected in their first Pool A fixture, eventually falling to a 27-12 defeat, and will have to back up that performance after a six-day turnaround.

Italy, conversely, have had a week and a half off after beating Namibia to get their tournament underway.

Kieran Crowley’s side will harbour faint quarter-final ambitions with fixtures against New Zealand and France to come, but know they cannot afford to take their eye off their South American opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here.

When is Italy vs Uruguay?

Italy vs Uruguay is due to kick off at 4.45pm BST on Wednesday 20 September at the Stade de Nice.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. Registered users can stream the action via ITVX.

Team news

Italy reshuffle their backline for their second pool fixture, with Tommy Allan moved forward to fly half and Paolo Garbisi sliding into midfield to partner Juan Ignacio Brex. That allows Ange Capuozzo to take up his preferred position at full back.

Marco Riccioni and Lorenzo Cannone are brought into the starting pack, while Alessandro Garbisi is promoted at nine. The presence of two sets of brothers (Cannone and Garbisi) in the starting side is a first for Italy at a Rugby World Cup.

After such an impressive performance against France, Esteban Meneses makes minimal alterations to his Uruguay team. Experienced hooker German Kessler returns in the front row, while Gaston Mieres also offers a wise head on the wing.

Facundo Gattas, who came on at hooker in the France defeat, showcases his versatility by offering loosehead prop cover, with Meneses opting for a 5:3 bench split having gone with an extra forward replacement last week.

Line-ups

Italy XV: Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Riccioni; Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (captain), Lorenzo Cannone; Alessandro Garbisi, Tommaso Allan; Monty Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Lorenzo Pani; Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Pietro Ceccarelli, Dino Lamb, Manuel Zuliani, Giovanni Pettinelli; Alessandro Fusco, Paolo Odogwu

Uruguay XV: Mateo Sanguinetti, German Kessler, Ignacio Peculo; Felipe Aliaga, Manuel Leindekar; Manuel Ardao, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Diana; Santiago Arata, Felipe Etcheverry; Nicolas Freitas, Andres Vilaseca (captain), Tomas Inciarte, Gaston Mieres; Baltazar Amaya.

Replacements: Guillermo Pujadas, Facundo Gattas, Diego Arbelo, Ignacio Dotti, Carlos Deus; Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Berchesi, Bautista Basso

Odds

Italy win 1/50

Draw 50/1

Uruguay win 12/1

Get the latest odds here.

Prediction

Uruguay will target a fast start and a similar performance to last week, but a short turnaround may see them fade late on, allowing Italy to take victory. Italy 38-19 Uruguay