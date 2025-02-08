Is Italy vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales face a crucial encounter with Italy as they bid to halt their losing run in the second round of the Six Nations.

Warren Gatland’s woe continued with a predictable opening night defeat to France in Paris, with former fly half Dan Biggar subsequently declaring this fixture as the most important in two decades after a run of 13 straight losses.

Their last win in this competition came two years ago in Rome but Italy are an improved side since then, as they showed in threatening a comeback against Scotland in their first fixture.

While they ultimately faded to fall short, Gonzalo Quesada will see this as an opportunity to get their campaign up and running ahead of sterner tests to come.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Italy vs Wales?

Italy vs Wales is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 8 February at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Italy make minimal changes to the side beaten in Scotland. Niccolo Cannone replaces Dino Lamb in a like-for-like alteration in the second row, while Simone Gesi’s injury brings about a recall for versatile back Jacopo Trulla on the bench.

Wales are able to recall Taulupe Faletau after injury, with the number eight brought back into the starting side as Aaron Wainwright drops to the bench after suffering a nasty gash to the face in France. Owen Watkin suffered a more serious problem in that game, so Eddie James steps in to the midfield alongside Nick Tompkins.

Line-ups

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Ange Capuozzo; 15 Tommaso Allan.

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Luca Rizzoli, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Dino Lamb, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Ross Vintcent; 22 Alessandro Garbisi, 23 Jacopo Trulla.

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Evan Lloyd, 3 Henry Thomas; 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Dafydd Jenkins; 6 James Botham, 7 Jac Morgan (captain), 8 Taulupe Faletau; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Ben Thomas; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Eddie James, 13 Nick Tompkins, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Liam Williams.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Aaron Wainwright; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Dan Edwards, 23 Blair Murray.

Odds

Italy win 6/13

Draw 25/1

Wales win 11/5

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.