England star joins Lions as cover for Argentina clash after injury scare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England scrum half Jack van Poortvliet will link up with the British and Irish Lions as injury cover ahead of the opening match of the tour against Argentina rugby.

The Lions face the Pumas in Dublin on Friday evening before flying Down Under to prepare for three Tests against Australia rugby next month but head coach Andy Farrell has already been handed an injury conundrum.

Presumed starting Lions Test scrum half Jamison Gibson-Park was withdrawn from the Leinster line-up to face South African side the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final on Saturday at Croke Park with what is understood to be a glute strain.

Leinster went on to triumph 32-7 for their first trophy in five years but Gibson-Park now faces a fitness race, leaving the Lions short at No 9, with England’s Alex Mitchell and Wales’s Tomos Williams the only other scrum halves in camp.

With that in mind, Farrell has drafted Van Poortvliet in as cover, for training at least, with the Lions confirming the move in a short statement.

“Leicester Tigers and England scrum half Jack van Poortvliet will this morning fly into Dublin to train with the Lions as they prepare for the 1888 Cup fixture against Argentina,” read the statement. “Van Poortvliet will join as cover ahead of the Lions game on Friday.”

Van Poortvliet had been named in England’s 36-man training squad on Monday, ahead of their match against a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday.

open image in gallery Jack Van Poortvliet has won 15 caps for England ( PA Wire )

The 24-year-old looks set to be England’s starting scrum half for their tour of the Americas this summer, with regular No 9 Mitchell otherwise engaged on Lions duty.

Van Poortvliet made his England debut against Australia in 2022 and has since won 15 international caps. He started for Leicester at the weekend as they narrowly lost 23-21 to Bath in the Gallagher Prem final.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

How long he stays with the Lions remains to be seen and may depend on the fitness of Gibson-Park. His England team-mates Jamie George and Asher Opoku-Fordjour both spent last week training with the Lions in Portugal before leaving camp when the cohort from domestic finalists Bath, Leicester and Leinster joined up after finishing their club duty.