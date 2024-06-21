Is Japan v England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch rugby Test

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England begin their summer tour with an encounter with Japan in Tokyo.

Steve Borthwick’s side are bound for New Zealand with a two-Test tussle with the All Blacks to come after this one-off fixture, but won’t be looking past the challenge posed by a side again under the stewardship of ex-England coach Eddie Jones.

Borthwick’s old mentor is back in Japan after a disastrous return to Australia ahead of last year’s World Cup, but is sure to have a trick or two up his sleeve as he confronts his former side.

A strong England team will be confident, though, particularly after an encouraging end to the Six Nations.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Japan vs England?

Japan vs England is due to kick off at 6.50am BST on Saturday 22 June at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom, but viewers can tune in via RugbyPass TV. An account on the World Rugby-operated platform is free to sign up for.

Team news

Eddie Jones has handed a debut to young full-back Yoshitaka Yazaki, who has impressed in university rugby but is yet to make an appearance at professional level. Veteran flanker Michael Leitch skippers the side.

With George Ford absent due to injury, Marcus Smith is handed the reins at fly half for England. Harlequins teammate Chandler Cunningham-South is set for a first start on the blindside after impressing in a bench role during the Six Nations, while Sale wing Tom Roebuck is in line for a debut having been named as a replacement.

Line-ups

Japan XV: 1 Takayoshi Mohara, 2 Mamoru Harada, 3 Shuhhei Takeuchi; 4 Sanaila Waqa, 5 Warner Dearns; 6 Michael Leitch (c), 7 Tiennan Costley, 8 Faulua Makisi; 9 Naoto Saito, 10 Seungsin Lee; 11 Koga Nezuka, 12 Tomoki Osada, 13 Dylan Riley, 14 Jone Naikabula; 15 Yoshitaka Yazaki.

Replacements: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Shogo Miura, 18 Keijiro Tamefusa, 19 Amanaki Saumaki, 20 Kai Yamamoto; 21 Shinobu Fujiwara, 22 Rikiya Matsuda, 23 Samisoni Tua.

England XV: 1 Bevan Rodd, 2 Jamie George (c), 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Marcus Smith; 11 Tommy Freeman, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; 15 George Furbank.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Tom Curry; 21 Harry Randall, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Tom Roebuck.

Odds

Japan win 13/1

Draw 50/1

England win 1/20

Prediction

A comfortable England win. Japan 12-40 England.