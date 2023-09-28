Is Japan vs Samoa on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup fixture

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Japan and Samoa meet in an intriguing Pool D clash at the Rugby World Cup.

Both sides are still in with a quarter-final shot despite defeats to England and Argentina respectively last time out.

Samoa face Steve Borthwick’s side in their final pool game and back-to-back wins could be enough to take them through, while Japan’s meeting with Los Pumas on 8 October could become a last eight play-off if victory is achieved here.

These two last met in the Pacific Nations Cup in July, with Samoa edging a hard-fought encounter 24-22.

These two last met in the Pacific Nations Cup in July, with Samoa edging a hard-fought encounter 24-22.

When is Japan vs Samoa?

Japan vs Samoa is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 28 September at the Stadium de Toulouse.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Pool D fixture live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action for free via ITVX.

Team news

Japan coach Jamie Joseph makes two backline changes to the side that started against England in Nice. Full-back Semisi Masirewa suffered an injury five minutes into that game, so Lomano Lemeki steps into the starting team, while Dylan Riley is preferred to Tomoki Osada in the centres. Seungsin Lee, who scored 17 points in the Pacific Nations Cup meeting between these two sides, is in line for a World Cup debut off the bench.

There are four Samoan changes as Seilala Mapusua contends with a six-day turnaround from a defeat in the wet against Argentina. Up front, Steven Luatua and Brian Alainu’uese, drop out, with Theo McFarland pushed forward into the second row to allow both Taleni Seu and Jordan Taufua to come into the back row. There’s a reshuffle in the backline as well: Nigel Ah Wong and Ulupano Seuteni drop out, with Ed Fidow taking over on the wing and D’Angelo Leuila offering an extra midfield playmaking option alongside Tumua Manu.

Line-ups

Japan XV: Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Gu; Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava; Michael Leitch, Pieter ‘Lappies’ Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno (captain); Yutaka Nagare, Rikiya Matsuda; Jone Naikabula, Ryoto Nakamura, Dylan Riley, Kotaro Matsushima; Lomano Lemeki.

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Kanji Shimokawa; Naoto Saito, Seungsin Lee, Tomoki Osada

Samoa XV: James Lay, Seilala Lam, Paul Alo-Emile; Chris Vui (captain), Theo McFarland; Taleni Seu, Fritz Lee, Jordan Taufua; Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Leali’ifano; Ben Lam, D’Angelo Leuila, Tumua Manu, Ed Fidow; Duncan Paia’aua.

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Michael Alaalatoa, Steven Luatua, Alamanda Motuga; Melani Matavao, Neria Fomai, Danny Toala.

Odds

Japan win 6/4

Draw 28/1

Samoa win 9/14

Get the latest Rugby World Cup odds here.

Prediction

Samoa narrowly squeeze past Japan in an entertaining affair. Japan 26-28 Samoa.