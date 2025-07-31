Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt has hit out at the “online abuse” of Carlo Tizzano that followed the flanker’s involvement in a contentious incident at the end of the second British and Irish Lions Test.

Tizzano was cleared out in a controversial fashion by Jac Morgan in the lead-up to Hugo Keenan’s match-winning try in Melbourne, with the officials concluding that there had been no foul play from the Welshman after an extended review of the footage.

The 25-year-old Wallabies back row was subsequently accused of simulation by some, with a suggestion that that he had made more of an incident than it merited.

Issuing a staunch defence of his player, Schmidt however revealed that the force registered by Tizzano’s instrumented mouthguard indicated that he could have suffered injury in the collision, with contact made to the top of his back or back of his neck.

Though he was fit to feature and did not suffer a concussion, Tizzano has been left out of the Wallabies’ squad for the third Test in Sydney as Schmidt takes care of the player.

“He’s had a really tough week,” Schmidt explained. “He’s copped a lot of online abuse. The only thing I’d say in defence of Carlo is that there were just over 54 Gs of force that went directly through the neck, which is enough to cause serious injury - not to a rugby player who is as well conditioned as Carlo. He’s probably best left to take a deep breath.

“I think we are all aware of Newton’s third law: For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. When that force hits him, and the speed of his head collapsing down, he recoiled out the back of the ruck. I don’t think he wanted to recoil like that, but that’s the nature of fore. There is an equal and opposite reaction. For Carlo, it’s better that he sits this one out.”

open image in gallery Referee Andrea Piardi (left) has been praised by Joe Schmidt ( AP )

Tizzano’s absence sees Schmidt revert to a five forwards to three backs bench split, with Langi Gleeson providing back row cover and Tom Hooper replacing Rob Valetini in the starting side.

The debate over the decisive incident has raged since the conclusion of the second Test - World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin criticised comments made by Schmidt in the immediacy of Australia’s defeat. The Wallabies boss praised referee Andrea Piardi on Thursday, suggesting he felt the Italian had a good game, despite his disagreement over the Morgan decision.

The matter of online abuse on social media has been raised previously on this tour, with Lions fly half Owen Farrell describing both positive and negative commentary as “poison”.

Schmidt has told Tizzano, normally an active social media user, to avoid any of the commentary surrounding him.

“We weren’t sure about him on Tuesday,” Schmidt said. “He was still pretty sore. He was great today. He was right back to the irrepressible character he is.

“It’s more come from other players. I’ve advised Carlo to stay away from the media full stop, and the opinions that are out there. We’ve tried to just deal in the facts, the facts of what is law and what forces occur, and to let him know that we know what caused the equal and opposite reaction. We have faith in him and that will continue.”