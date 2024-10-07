England clarify Kevin Sinfield’s future as new coaching role revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Kevin Sinfield will remain part of the England coaching staff in a new role that will allow him to pursue other personal and professional commitments.

Sinfield had announced an intention to step away from Steve Borthwick’s coaching group after the summer tour of New Zealand, but has agreed to stay after negotiations over his future.

The 44-year-old first joined the England set-up as defence coach after following Borthwick from Leicester at the start of 2023, fulfilling that brief through last year’s Rugby World Cup.

But the arrival of Felix Jones saw Sinfield move in to a role working on skills and mentoring individual players, duties he will continue in a reduced capacity outside of Test windows and in match weeks.

His continued involvement nonethless serves as a boost for Borthwick after a summer of upheaval that has seen both defence coach Jones and Aled Walters, head of strength and conditioning, depart his staff.

“Working with Steve and the team has been an immensely rewarding experience, and I am excited to continue my involvement with the team,” Sinfield said.

open image in gallery Kevin Sinfield (right) will remain part of Steve Borthwick’s staff in a limited role ( Getty Images )

“This new arrangement allows me to keep doing the thing that I’m passiona about, coaching and mentoring players, while also balancing other commitments which are important to me.”

Sinfield has raised more than £10m for motor neurone disease (MND) charities and research after embarking on a number of fundraising challenges after the late Rob Burrow’s diagnosis.

The rugby league legend will continue to raise funds in the memory of his close friend, and intends to run over 50km every day for a week later this year as he visits cities across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Joe El-Abd, who will continue to work at Oyonnax until the end of the season, has been appointed as Borthwick’s new defence coach ahead of England’s autumn itinerary. Jones will continue to provide analysis support from Dublin as he works through a 12-month notice period after handing in his resignation in August.

England last week failed to gain permission from the ten Premiership clubs to appoint Saracens’ Phil Morrow as a replacement for Walters. Seven clubs voted against a proposal that would have seen the highly-rated Morrow continue to perform his duties at the north London side alongside his role in the national team amid fears of a potential conflict of interest, given he would have enjoyed access to data and medical information on players at rival clubs.