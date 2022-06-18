Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream: How to watch Premiership Rugby final online and on TV today

Everything you need to know ahead of the season showpiece at Twickenham

Luke Baker
Saturday 18 June 2022 09:14
(Getty Images)

The 2021-22 Gallagher Premiership season comes to an inevitably dramatic conclusion at Twickenham this afternoon as Leicester Tigers and Saracens go head in the final.

The teams finished as the top two in the regular-season table before Tigers overcame Northampton Saints 27-14 in an East Midlands derby, while Sarries defeated fellow London side Harlequins 34-17 in the semi-finals to set up this fascinating Premiership Rugby final.

It may be Saracens’ first season back in the top flight after being relegated for salary cap breaches in 2020 but such was their domestic dominance before their demotion, that victory at Rugby HQ would be a fifth league title in just eight years for Mark McCall’s men.

Leicester might have finished top of the table in the regular season but this is their exciting young squad’s first shot at silverware, as they return to the Premiership Rugby final for the first time since 2013, and head coach Steve Borthwick will need to keep his troops on an even keel during the biggest game in English rugby.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 Premiership Rugby final.

When is Leicester Tigers vs Saracens?

The match will be played at Twickenham in southwest London, on Saturday 18 June at 3pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 2pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Veteran scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth is preferred to Ben Youngs for Leicester, while the Premiership’s all-time top try scorer Chris Ashton starts on the wing.

Saracens make just one change from the semi-final starting XV that beat Harlequins as Nick Isiekwe comes into the second row for Tim Swinson. Mako Vunipola will make his 200th Sarries appearance, while the likes of England internationals Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly and Max Malins also start.

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Ashton, Moroni, Porter, Potter; Ford, Wigglesworth; Genge (capt), Montoya, Cole, Chessum, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Wells, Martin, Youngs, Burns, Scott.

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Davies; M Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Isiekwe, McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Mawi, Clarey, Wray, Christie, Van Zyl, Taylor, Lozowski.

Odds

Leicester win - 15/8

Draw - 20/1

Saracens win - 4/9

Prediction

Leicester’s exciting young squad will get a first taste of the big time but this Saracens side know how to win finals and in what promises to be a tight game, that experience will see them to a fifth Gallagher Premiership title in eight years. Leicester 21-24 Saracens

Comments

