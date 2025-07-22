Lions vs First Nations & Pasifika XV live: Latest score and updates from midweek tour clash as second Test looms

Andy Farrell’s iconic ‘hurt arena’ speech from British and Irish Lions’ 2013 tour of Australia

After securing first Test victory in Brisbane, the British and Irish Lions are back in action quickly with a First Nations & Pasifika XV their final midweek opponents of the tour.

Andy Farrell’s squad have relocated to Melbourne with the second clash with the Wallabies at the MCG this weekend looming large, and it is a much-changed Lions side that gets an opportunity to impress. Farrell risks few of those likely to be involved in the attempt to seal the series against Australia on Saturday, with a number of those called up to provide cover in the last couple of weeks given their first outings in the famous red shirt.

The First Nations & Pasifika side is formed from some of the top performers in Super Rugby Pacific, and celebrates the heritage of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island communities as well as the Pacific Island diaspora in Australia. Can they catch the Lions off guard between Tests?

Follow all of the latest from Marvel Stadium with our live blog below: