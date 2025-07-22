Lions vs First Nations & Pasifika XV live: Latest score and updates from midweek tour clash as second Test looms
The Lions take on a dangerous invitational side in their final midweek fixture in Melbourne
After securing first Test victory in Brisbane, the British and Irish Lions are back in action quickly with a First Nations & Pasifika XV their final midweek opponents of the tour.
Andy Farrell’s squad have relocated to Melbourne with the second clash with the Wallabies at the MCG this weekend looming large, and it is a much-changed Lions side that gets an opportunity to impress. Farrell risks few of those likely to be involved in the attempt to seal the series against Australia on Saturday, with a number of those called up to provide cover in the last couple of weeks given their first outings in the famous red shirt.
The First Nations & Pasifika side is formed from some of the top performers in Super Rugby Pacific, and celebrates the heritage of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island communities as well as the Pacific Island diaspora in Australia. Can they catch the Lions off guard between Tests?
We’ll build up to tonight’s action in a bit, but let’s begin with a look back at the first Test, when Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell were excellent in controlling affairs as the Lions went 1-0 up in the series:
Owen Farrell will captain the British and Irish Lions in their midweek clash with a First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne.
Farrell, called up earlier in the tour to replace Elliot Daly, leads a much-changed Lions side for the Tuesday night encounter at Marvel Stadium, with head coach Andy Farrell electing not to risk most of those involved in the first Test.
Blair Kinghorn gets an opportunity to stake a claim for the full-back shirt after overcoming a knee injury, while Garry Ringrose is back involved on the bench after a concussion.
Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith retain bench spots from the win over the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday, while Scottish lock Gregor Brown is named in the 23 just two days after being summoned to join the squad.
Lions vs First Nations & Pasifika XV
The first Test has been won, the second is looming large but tonight the British and Irish Lions must flip their focus to a midweek meeting with a dangerous First Nations & Pasifika side. The last non-Test outing of the tour sees Andy Farrell install son Owen as skipper and risk few of those involved at Suncorp Stadium last Saturday - but could one or two of those on show stake a claim for second Test involvement?
Kick off is at 11am BST.
