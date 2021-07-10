The British and Irish Lions take on Cell C Sharks for the second time in four days this afternoon as the South African side fill in for the Bulls, whose camp suffered a Covid-19 outbreak this week.

The Lions defeated the Sharks 54-7 on Wednesday in a match that was also threatened by the effects of coronavirus, with several members of Warren Gatland’s playing and coaching staff forced to isolate due to a positive test result.

The game went ahead, however, and the Lions impressed as they continued their preparations for a three-Test series against world champions South Africa.

That series is set to begin on 24 July, if all goes to plan.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in Pretoria on Saturday 10 July.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will air the fixture live, with the action also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and the SkyGo app.

What is the team news?

Sharks XV: Anthony Volmink; Marnus Potgieter, Werner Kok, Murray Koster, Thaakir Abrahams; Lionel Cronje, Jaden Hendrikse; Nthuthuko Mchunu, Kerron van Vuuren, Wiehahn Herbst, Le Roux Roets, Reniel Hugo, Dylan Richardson, Mpilo Gumede, Phepsi Buthelezi (c).

Replacements: Dan Jooste, MJ Majola, Khutha Mchunu, Thembelani Bholi, Jeandre Labuschagne, Cameron Wright, Boeta Chamberlain, Jeremy Ward, Lourens Adriaanse, Rynhardt Jonker, Curwin Bosch.

Lions XV: Liam Williams; Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Chris Harris, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rory Sutherland, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill, Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Wyn Jones, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry, Conor Murray, Finn Russell.

Odds

Lions: 1/1000

Sharks: 40/1