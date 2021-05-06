Alun Wyn Jones is set to lead the team (PA)

Follow all the latest news live as the British and Irish Lions’ 36-man squad is announced today. Head coach Warren Gatland will select 20 forwards and 16 backs and it is understood the players have not been told and will find out along with the rest of the world.

There are plenty of big talking points, like the captaincy, which is thought be going to Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones after leading his country to the Six Nations title in the spring. Even then though, Wyn Jones may not be guaranteed a starting berth in what is naturally a highly competitive squad pooling the resources of the four nations.

Another major decision is whether or not to include England’s Manu Tuilagi, the powerful centre who has struggled with an Achilles injury this season, but is set to return for the back end of Sale’s season and who carries a unique skillset with the ability to break what is sure to be a stubborn Springbok defence.

Harlequins duo Marcus Smith and Danny Care have been sensational this season and could be part of the squad, although the former has not yet played for England and would be making quite a leap to the Lions tour. Care’s chances have been boosted by the absence of Ben Youngs, who has ruled himself out to spend time with his young family.

Follow all the latest from the Lions’ squad announcement below.

Read more: