Lions squad LIVE: Warren Gatland to announce players for South Africa tour
Head coach Warren Gatland will select 20 forwards and 16 backs and it is understood the players have not been told and will find out along with the rest of the world.
There are plenty of big talking points, like the captaincy, which is thought be going to Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones after leading his country to the Six Nations title in the spring. Even then though, Wyn Jones may not be guaranteed a starting berth in what is naturally a highly competitive squad pooling the resources of the four nations.
Another major decision is whether or not to include England’s Manu Tuilagi, the powerful centre who has struggled with an Achilles injury this season, but is set to return for the back end of Sale’s season and who carries a unique skillset with the ability to break what is sure to be a stubborn Springbok defence.
Harlequins duo Marcus Smith and Danny Care have been sensational this season and could be part of the squad, although the former has not yet played for England and would be making quite a leap to the Lions tour. Care’s chances have been boosted by the absence of Ben Youngs, who has ruled himself out to spend time with his young family.
Lions Squad Prediction
There are a number of rumours flying around this morning about who may be celebrating in an hour’s time, but the nature of this naming, with players finding out as fans do, means that it can be tougher to decipher precisely what Warren Gatland and the rest of his staff have settled upon. Here’s our final squad prediction based on what we have heard and seen, split into positions groups, though there is a degree of versatility in the back five of the pack and backline particularly:
Prop: Mako Vunipola (LH), Wyn Jones (LH), Cian Healy (LH), Tadhg Furlong (TH), Kyle Sinckler (TH), Andrew Porter (TH/LH) Hooker: Jamie George, Ken Owens, Luke Cowan-Dickie Lock: Alun Wyn Jones (c), Maro Itoje, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson Back Row: Taulupe Faletau, Tom Curry, Justin Tipuric, Hamish Watson, Sam Simmonds, Josh Navidi
Scrum-Half: Conor Murray, Gareth Davies, Danny Care Fly-Half: Dan Biggar, Finn Russell, Owen Farrell Centre: Robbie Henshaw, Jonathan Davies, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi Back Three: Stuart Hogg, Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit, Elliot Daly
Gatland’s tricky selection
For Warren Gatland, this could be a little old hat now as he steps into the shoes of the Lions’ head coach for a third time, but he has never had to select a squad for a tour like this. It is anticipated that the players will be forced to remain in a strict bubble while in South Africa, and will meet an opposition that have not played test rugby since the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final.
Gatland, too, arrives a more distant figure, having left Wales for Waikato and a coaching role with the Chiefs from which he is currently on sabbatical to enable him to take charge of this party. Plenty to mull for the New Zealander, before he even begins to assess fitness and form.
Here’s a more detailed look at the conundrums he might be facing:
Warren Gatland searches for right characters for unique Lions tour
As Warren Gatland prepares to announce his 36-man squad, the rules and rhythms of selection for a conventional schedule may be put to one side for the nine-week Covid bubble that awaits
Lions squad announcement day!
It’s arrived.
After four years of talk of bankers, bolters, and predicted squads from anyone with even a vague connection to rugby, in a little less than an hour and a half Jason Leonard, Chairman of the British and Irish Lions, will reveal the 36 names chosen by Warren Gatland to tour South Africa this summer.
This quadrennial bringing together of four proud nations always provokes debate before, during, and after the squad reveal, but for the 50 or so players to have received letters suggesting they are in contention, the nervous waiting is almost over.
Jones set to lead the Lions
Alun Wyn Jones is expected to be named British and Irish Lions captain for the summer tour to South Africa.
The game’s most capped player with 157 Test appearances is clear favourite for the role ahead of closest rival Maro Itoje after leading Wales to success in the recent Six Nations.
It would be the 35-year-old’s fourth tour, although his role as skipper in the squad, announced by Warren Gatland today, would not guarantee a place in the Test team.
Alun Wyn Jones expected to be captain as Warren Gatland reveals his Lions squad
The Wales skipper is set to be given the role but further questions remain ahead of Warren Gatland’s squad announcement
