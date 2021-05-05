What time is the British and Irish Lions squad announcement?

A significant marker of the British and Irish Lions cycle will be reached on Thursday when Warren Gatland names his squad for the tour of South Africa.

The head coach will select 36 players for the trip, which will involve five warm-up fixtures and three Tests against the world champion Springboks.

Gatland will also name his captain for the tour in an eagerly-anticipated squad announcement that is sure to divide opinion.

The Lions split their series against New Zealand in 2017, following a dramatic 15-15 draw in the decider in Auckland.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Gatland’s squad announcement.

When is the announcement?

The squad will be announced by British and Irish Lions chairman Jason Leonard from 11:45am on Thursday.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be streamed live across the British and Irish Lions’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels, as well their website and app.

Who will be captain?

Wales skipper Alun Wyn-Jones is the strong favourite to captain the team, while England lock Maro Itoje has also been tipped. Owen Farrell and Stuart Hogg have an outside shot at being selected by Gatland.

What is the Lions tour schedule?

26 June: Japan (Edinburgh)

3 July: DHL Stormers (Cape Town)

7 July: South Africa Invitational XV (Port Elizabeth)

10 July: Cell C Sharks (Durban)

14 July: South Africa A (Mbombela)

17 July: Vodacom Bulls (Pretoria)

24 July: South Africa, 1st Test (Johannesburg - FNB National Stadium)

31 July: South Africa, 2nd Test (Cape Town)

7 August: South Africa, 3rd Test (Johannesburg - Emirates Airline Park)