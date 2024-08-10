TJ Perenara ( Getty Images )

New Zealand return to Rugby Championship action full of confidence after beating England and Fiji in their first engagements under Scott Robertson.

The All Blacks showed their grit and guile in overcoming Steve Borthwick’s side to take a 2-0 series victory, before producing a more fluent performance against the Pacific Islanders in San Diego. They will be without a couple of significant figures for this tournament opener, though, including captain Scott Barrett, who has picked up a finger injury.

Opponents Argentina travel across to Wellington after signs of encouragement under their own new coach Felipe Contempomi, with the Pumas hunting another significant victory two years on from a first win on New Zealand soil. They are also shorn of a skipper with Julian Montoya nursing sore ribs, though in Pablo Matera they have an experienced deputy in a typically strong-looking visiting side.

The two teams will meet again in Auckland next week at an Eden Park venue where the All Blacks have been unbeatable for three decades, leaving this perhaps Argentina’s best opportunity for an upset that could throw this tournament wide open.

Follow all the latest build-up from Wellington, and live updates from Australia v South Africa, below: