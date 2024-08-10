New Zealand v Argentina LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Rugby Championship
The All Blacks host the Pumas looking to continue their competition dominance
Louise Thomas
Editor
New Zealand return to Rugby Championship action full of confidence after beating England and Fiji in their first engagements under Scott Robertson.
The All Blacks showed their grit and guile in overcoming Steve Borthwick’s side to take a 2-0 series victory, before producing a more fluent performance against the Pacific Islanders in San Diego. They will be without a couple of significant figures for this tournament opener, though, including captain Scott Barrett, who has picked up a finger injury.
Opponents Argentina travel across to Wellington after signs of encouragement under their own new coach Felipe Contempomi, with the Pumas hunting another significant victory two years on from a first win on New Zealand soil. They are also shorn of a skipper with Julian Montoya nursing sore ribs, though in Pablo Matera they have an experienced deputy in a typically strong-looking visiting side.
The two teams will meet again in Auckland next week at an Eden Park venue where the All Blacks have been unbeatable for three decades, leaving this perhaps Argentina’s best opportunity for an upset that could throw this tournament wide open.
Follow all the latest build-up from Wellington, and live updates from Australia v South Africa, below:
HALF TIME: Australia 0-21 South Africa
Australia 0-21 South Africa, 40 minutes
A second 22 entry for Australia as the hooter blares. How they need a score here...
But they won’t get one. A fumble on the floor and that’s that for the first 40.
Australia 0-21 South Africa, 37 minutes
Nothing is clicking for Australia. Noah Lolesio makes a half-break and enters South Africa’s 22 for the first time, but the clearout crew are slow to get to him, and are penalised for eventually coming in at the side door.
It appears Andrew Kellaway’s card will remain a yellow - he’ll be back in a couple of minutes to restore the Wallabies to full complement.
TRY! Australia 0-21 SOUTH AFRICA (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 35 minutes)
Kurt-Lee Arendse dances through the debris for a third South African score!
Quite magical footwork from Arendse but give the credit to the Springboks pack! The scrum detonates their Australian counterparts, blowing them to smithereens, gold jerseys strewn across the Suncorp Stadium surface. A loose pass leaves Arendse with plenty to do but he picks his route, finding spaces and soft spots as he beats about five would-be tacklers in quick succession to dot down underneath the posts.
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has his third conversion of the half.
Australia 0-14 South Africa, 33 minutes
Seven penalties against Australia. The Springboks scrum again.
Australia 0-14 South Africa, 32 minutes
The relief is only temporary, though - Hunter Paisami makes an outstanding clearing carry to create space for a kick but a teammate goes off their feet resourcing the ruck. Six penalties against Australia now; South Africa opt for a scrum.
Australia 0-14 South Africa, 32 minutes
The same set-piece routine from South Africa that brought joy earlier, though this time Siya Kolisi springs free and connects with Malcolm Marx. Jake Gordon gets in the way of the hooker and somehow stops him scoring - and a knock-on on the deck from Marx will allow Australia to breathe a sigh of relief.
YELLOW CARD! Andrew Kellaway is sent to the sin bin! Australia 0-14 South Africa, 30 minutes
It meets the yellow card threshold - Andrew Kellaway is off to the sin bin! He’d just twisted Cobus Reinach up into the air after the scrum half bent over to collect at the base of the ruck, and a dangerous landing will give the bunker official plenty to mull in the eight minutes he has to decide if the sanction should be upgraded to red.
Australia 0-14 South Africa, 30 minutes
Noah Lolesio did take Le Roux early, but it’ll be nothing more than a penalty. TMO Ben Whitehouse’s work isn’t done, though - he’s spotted something else to take a look at.
A lifting tackle on Cobus Reinach. This will be interesting...
Australia 0-14 South Africa, 30 minutes
It’s one-way traffic. South Africa enter Australia’s 22 again and bash their way ever closer. Now, was that a tackle off the ball? It hits the deck as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Willie le Roux look to connect in close contact, and it appears the full-back may just have been taken too soon to force the spill...
