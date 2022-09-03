New Zealand vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby Championship score as All Blacks chase revenge
New Zealand are out for revenge after the Pumas secured a historic victory over the All Blacks in Christchurch last week
New Zealand and Argentina meet again today in Hamilton, a week on from the Pumas’ famous win over the All Blacks in Christchurch. Argentina ran out deserved winners to claim their first victory on Kiwi soil, and Michael Cheika’s side are out to repeat the trick from their position at the top of the Rugby Championship table.
New Zealand meanwhile are languishing in third place with only five points from their opening three matches, and pressure is growing on head coach Ian Foster as their title defence crumbles. Foster names an unchanged team and insists the All Blacks are moving in the right direction.
“I’ve really enjoyed the trend of where we’re going but it always has to result in results, doesn’t it?” he said on Thursday. “That’s the market that we’re in. I get all that, but what I know is I really believe in what’s happening behind the scenes.”
Follow the score and latest updates from Test between the All Blacks and the Pumas with our live blog below.
New Zealand vs Argentina
New Zealand and Argentina meet again today in Hamilton a week on from the Pumas famous win over the All Blacks in Christchurch. Argentina ran out deserved winners to claim their first victory on Kiwi soil, and Michael Cheika’s side are out to repeat the trick from their position at the top of the Rugby Championship table.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies