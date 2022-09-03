✕ Close A Fun New Trend? Water Rugby Makes A Splash

New Zealand and Argentina meet again today in Hamilton, a week on from the Pumas’ famous win over the All Blacks in Christchurch. Argentina ran out deserved winners to claim their first victory on Kiwi soil, and Michael Cheika’s side are out to repeat the trick from their position at the top of the Rugby Championship table.

New Zealand meanwhile are languishing in third place with only five points from their opening three matches, and pressure is growing on head coach Ian Foster as their title defence crumbles. Foster names an unchanged team and insists the All Blacks are moving in the right direction.

“I’ve really enjoyed the trend of where we’re going but it always has to result in results, doesn’t it?” he said on Thursday. “That’s the market that we’re in. I get all that, but what I know is I really believe in what’s happening behind the scenes.”

Follow the score and latest updates from Test between the All Blacks and the Pumas with our live blog below.