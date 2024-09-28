The All Blacks face off against Australia in the Rugby Championship ( AFP via Getty Images )

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

New Zealand face Australia in Wellington on Saturday morning in the final match of both sides’ 2024 Rugby Championship campaign, with kick-off at 8.05am BST.

The All Blacks fought off a late Australian comeback in Sydney last week after being reduced to 13 men, with early tries from Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane and Caleb Clarke enough to help seal a 31-28 win. It means that New Zealand have retained the Bledisloe Cup once more, with the Wallabies travelling across the Tasman looking to immediately avenge that defeat.

Both sides are simply playing for pride this weekend as they sit third and fourth respectively in the Rugby Championship table, with both unable to win the tournament. But a fierce rugby rivalry is unlikely to be dimmed by those circumstances as each eyes a strong finish to a mixed campaign.

Follow all the action from the Rugby Championship clash in our live blog below: