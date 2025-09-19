New Zealand vs Canada live: Canada stun Black Ferns in major Women’s World Cup upset
New Zealand 19-34 Canada: The reigning champions are out after Canada scored five tries in a brilliant display
Canada produced a stunning performance to beat New Zealand and reach the Women's World Cup final with a 34-19 victory, inflicting a first defeat in the tournament on the double defending champions since 2014.
Justine Pelletier, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Florence Symonds, and Sophie de Goede crossed in the first half for the dominant Canadians and Alex Tessier added another try after the break.
Six-times champions New Zealand produced a spirited fightback after the restart but could not prevent the Canadians reaching their second World Cup final after losing to England 11 years ago.
Canada will play the winner of the second semi-final between England and France in decider at Twickenham next Saturday.
Supreme Canada dethrone New Zealand in World Cup performance for the ages
The old saying goes that the hand that wields the knife does not wear the crown but this fabulous Canada team could yet prove the adage wrong.
This was a most brilliant dethroning of the defending champions, the six-time World Cup-winning Black Ferns played off the park by a collective effort that may, in time, stand up to scrutiny as perhaps the finest in tournament history.
A side for which a single silver sits as their landmark World Cup achievement may yet glitter with gold.
'We’ve got one job left'
The incredible Sophie de Goede reacts to Canada’s win:
“We’ve got one more game to go. We haven’t done it yet.
“But so much relief and pride. We have so much respect for the Black Ferns.
“Six-time world champions. We knew it would take an incredible performance.
“Our tag-line is belief. It runs so deep. We have defied the odds and that can propel you forward.
“We can overcome anything. The defensive focus was huge this week. We put trust in our attack.
“We’ve got one job left. The dream we all had is to win the World Cup. We’re going to do everything we can to make you all proud back home.”
'Three years of work in the dark and now we are in the light'
Canada’s Justine Pelletier, the player of the match:
“That was crazy!
“We showed what we can be.
“A lot of grit, resilience, hard work. It’s not just one game. It’s three years of hustle in the dark and now we are in the light.
“We will take whoever.”
A historic moment for Canada
Canada’s team had to crowd-fund their way to the World Cup, raising $1m to support their quest for gold.
They are now a match away from doing just that after pulling off the biggest result in their history against New Zealand.
Canada had lost their first 17 matches against New Zealand - but the power dynamics in women’s rugby has shifted.
Canada will play England or France in World Cup final
If England are to beat France and return to the World Cup final, they will not have to play New Zealand at Twickenham. There will be no repeat.
Canada stun New Zealand
There are tears and hugs as the Canada players sprint towards each other and fall into celebration!
New Zealand are stunned! Their reign is over.
FULL TIME! New Zealand 19-34 Canada
FULL TIME! Canada have done it! They have beaten New Zealand for just the second time and dump the Black Ferns out of the World Cup, a tournament they have dominated in recent years! Canada are back in the World Cup final and will play either France or England at Twickenham! Canada win! And by 15 points! Astonishing.
New Zealand 19-34 Canada
80+2 mins: Into two minutes of stoppage time. New Zealand are not giving up...
New Zealand 19-34 Canada
79 mins: Into the final minute. New Zealand are playing for pride.
New Zealand 19-34 Canada
79 mins: Maia Joseph’s pass is read by Sophie de Goede, who bursts forward!Can Canada finish with a try? No! De Goede is caught but that has almost certainly won them the match. Canada have the ball back and inside the New Zealand half.
