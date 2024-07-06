New Zealand v England LIVE rugby: Build-up and updates as Borthwick’s side face the All Blacks in summer Test
Steve Borthwick’s team face the All Blacks in the first of a two-match summer Test series in New Zealand
England face New Zealand in Dunedin this morning in the first of two summer internationals against the All Blacks.
Steve Borthwick’s side enter the two-game series off the back of a 52-17 win in a warm-up game against Eddie Jones’ Japan team, with the Red Roses running in eight tries against their former head coach.
Marcus Smith, Alex Mitchell and Chandler Cunningham-South were all impressive on the day, though a far sterner test awaits them as they take on the might of New Zealand on their home turf.
The All Blacks are a team in transition following the appointment of Scott Robertson as their new head coach, but this is still a unit that only fell to a narrow World Cup final defeat just nine months ago.
Marcus Smith urges England to ‘show the best of themselves’ against New Zealand
Marcus Smith is ready for England’s growing confidence in attack to meet its toughest examination yet when they face New Zealand in Dunedin on Saturday.
Steve Borthwick’s side opened the tour by running in eight tries against Japan a fortnight ago, with the 52-17 victory continuing the theme born in the Guinness Six Nations of greater intent being shown with the ball in hand.
Even though World Cup finalists New Zealand are being remodelled by new head coach Scott Robertson, they will still provide a gauge of just how far England’s attack has come.
Harlequins fly-half Smith will pull the strings at Forsyth Barr Stadium believing he will be directing a team that is improving in multiple areas.
England team news
Props Joe Marler and Will Stuart swap into the England side in the only changes to the starting line-up that beat Japan.
Marcus Smith retains the reins at fly half while two uncapped players await debuts from the bench in Harlequins loosehead Fin Baxter and Northampton wing Ollie Sleightholme.
England XV: 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Marcus Smith; 11 Tommy Freeman, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; 15 George Furbank.
Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Tom Curry; 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme.
New Zealand team news
New All Blacks captain Scott Barrett leads a strong and experienced New Zealand side, but elder brother Beauden is left on the bench as Stephen Perofeta is preferred at full-back.
Veteran scrum half TJ Perenara returns having missed the World Cup due to injury, while one-cap flanker Samipeni Finau is a newer face.
New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Patrick Tuipulotu; 6 Samipeni Finau, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 TJ Perenara, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Mark Tele’a, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Stephen Perofeta
Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson; 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Beauden Barrett
How to watch the All Blacks v England
The first Test is due to kick off at 8.05am BST on Saturday 6 July at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channels from 7.30am BST. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.
Everything you need to know about New Zealand v England
England will spy an opportunity against a new-look All Blacks side as they take on New Zealand in the first match of a two-Test series.
Steve Borthwick’s men warmed up for the trip with a confidence-boosting thrashing of Japan, and have had plenty of preparation time since travelling south.
The All Blacks begin a new era under head coach Scott Robertson as they return to action for the first time since the World Cup final defeat to South Africa.
It is ten years since these two met on New Zealand soil, making this a series to savour.
Here’s everything you need to know:
New Zealand v England
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of New Zealand v England from Dunedin. Can the All Blacks get the Scott Robertson era off to a flyer or will England continue their 2024 renaissance with a historic victory?
Stick with us for full live coverage
