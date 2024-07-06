( Getty Images )

England face New Zealand in Dunedin this morning in the first of two summer internationals against the All Blacks.

Steve Borthwick’s side enter the two-game series off the back of a 52-17 win in a warm-up game against Eddie Jones’ Japan team, with the Red Roses running in eight tries against their former head coach.

Marcus Smith, Alex Mitchell and Chandler Cunningham-South were all impressive on the day, though a far sterner test awaits them as they take on the might of New Zealand on their home turf.

The All Blacks are a team in transition following the appointment of Scott Robertson as their new head coach, but this is still a unit that only fell to a narrow World Cup final defeat just nine months ago.

Follow all the updates from New Zealand vs England below: